About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the key interwoven elements of Research for Impact in the context of development and adaptation research.

  • Identify the suite of activities involved in Research for Impact

  • Appraise opportunities in your research plan through an Research for Impact lens and identify challenges applying a Research for Impact approach

University of Cape Town

Oxfam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Research for Impact

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 69 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Planning for Impact

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 79 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Engaging and Partnering

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 89 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Communicating for Impact

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 60 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

