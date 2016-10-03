About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Complexity of climate change mitigation

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Mandating and co-production of knowledge

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Mitigation action research and modelling

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Minding the mitigation gap

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

