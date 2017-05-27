MG
Oct 3, 2016
Super-awesome course that taught me about the super-wicked problem of our time and how to effectively achieve climate change mitigation and development objectives from developing countries context
CO
Nov 9, 2017
The course has been very insightful to me as a climate change scientist. It has been very detailed and it has given me input that from a perspective that i had not thought of before. Thank you.
By Roman H•
May 27, 2017
The course structure was very good and the real experience cases made the material look alive. Furthermore the essay writing part was very good, as practitioners had to get really involved.
By Erik S•
Apr 18, 2017
A nice course about the MAPS approach and the typical difficulties of natural scientists and mechanical engineers when approaching the political arena and dialoguing with stakeholders. I would like to suggest:
1) to change the name in order to make clear that it is about the specific MAPS approach and not about "climate change mitigation in developing countries" in general terms.
2) to integrate development professionals and some policy analysis / political decision making experts in the revision of the course but also in the MAPS approach in order to make it more effective or relevant for climate governance.
3) to include (more) content about low carbon development and climate change mitigation strategies in some key sectors in the development context in order to increase the benefits for students interested in mitigation.
4) to reduce the parte about the own difficulties of scientists and engineers when interacting with politics and stakeholders.
5) to try to simplify the MAPS approach to make it more accesible to governments and regions in more poor countries.
I hope the feedback is useful. Kind regards and thanks very much.
By Allyson D•
Feb 14, 2018
I enjoyed the lecturers of this course, but it was not what I expected in terms of content. I was hoping for more applied topics and addressing methods of mitigation, whereas I feel that the course focused on how to develop strategies for mitigation.
By Abasaheb H•
Apr 4, 2017
Hi everyone, Thanks v much for this opportunity to understand the Climate Change an burning issue at global level having impact at local level. In this course, I learnt basics of CC and mitigation measures being undertaken in developing countries.
Though the the course and most of mitigation measure focused on sectors like Energy and Transport may be bcoz of their major contributions, there is need to work on other equally important sectors in this regard.
In fact, I belong to Agriculture sector from India where Agriculture is major enterprise in terms of economy as well as employment, however badly affected by impacts of CC leading to food security threats beyond India and developing nations.
I really further interested in mitigation and adoption models or results in Agriculture sector where enough awareness is created and many internationally funded projects are being implemented.
By Elvira R V•
Mar 25, 2019
First, thank you for having the chance to express my warmest thanks for the course(s) I recently completed. This of course had given me the opprotunity to broaden my knowledge on the why and how about the problem enveloping the Climate change. Not only that, where there is a problem, there will be always possible solution. The readings, videos and the forums, enhances my thinking on the so called global warming and who are the best contributors and what might be our next move on the current climate situation. As I one of the contributors in the increase of gas emissions, will be guilty and therefore would seek more and more on how to help lessen this global challenge.
By chabalanga n•
Apr 29, 2020
Thanks alot to the Coursera Team and the MAPS teams for this excellent course. The course is well packaged that has imparted knowledge and skills in me to confidently say Im a Climate Change Practitioner. Im now look up to initiating low emission intervetions in communities of practice where I offer agricultural extension services and I look forward to be part of the Scenario Building Team for my country Zambia. The combination of practical examples of MAPS in developing countries and theories is made this course very interesting and comprehensive. Kindly help me with contact address for course team. CHABALANGA NG'AMBI
By Tangem E P•
Jul 27, 2017
This was a very informative and professionally developed course, I probably learnt alot more than expected.
The MAPS approach and the 'modus operandi' will go along way in enhancing my work. I am already thinking of applying the MAPS approach in developing Sustainable Land Management scenarios for the Great Green Wall Initiative that I coordinate. Will like to have contacts with the MAPS team.
My address : elvispaulT@africa-union.org
By Carlos A•
Nov 11, 2017
Great course!! it was very helpful to understand how can we prepare ourselves for the coming years, and how can we influence our Governments and Politics to put Global Warming as a National policy and to address the announced problems in advance. It also taught us a new methodology to work with all stakeholders when trying to reach a common goal, even though some stakeholders could be traditional opponents.
By Anderson L C•
Jul 15, 2019
Excellent course. The study of the methodologies for the evaluation of scenarios and their use in the policy of reducing the emission of greenhouse gases is a very positive point.
Certainly the content of this course will make a difference in the professionals who work in the area and especially in the population, who is the initial actor of measures to reduce global warming.
By Christopher M I•
Jun 4, 2017
This course was a very enjoyable and informative experience. I learned more about climate mitigation in developing countries and particularly more about the M.A.P.S program. Courses like these provide valuable knowledge for our current and future efforts to combat our changing climate in a sustainable and economically profitable way.
By Takahiro O•
Oct 10, 2016
This course was very comprehensible and I learnt the complexity and excitement to tackle with climate change and economic development at the same time. Episodes from many countries are also introduced by kinds of stakeholders were interesting too. I recommend this course if you're interested in climate change issues.
By Vincentius K M•
Sep 16, 2019
The course was well organized and provided hands on practical experiences of different countries in the developing world. I commend the organizers for a job well done and I recommend the course to anyone that is a climate change enthusiast
By Mukesh G•
Oct 4, 2016
By Peter A•
Apr 20, 2016
I found this course to be outstanding, in terms of: Interest, inspiration, technical content, stimulating new ideas, learning from other course participants, and general enjoyment.
By Roberto M•
Jan 24, 2016
Excelent way to understand the mitigation process. Excelent way to evaluate the kwonledge
By Madhulika S•
Mar 19, 2019
It was good experience doing this course, but theoretical base was missing in this course. Showcasing MAPS work from different countries was the best part of this course to get realist example.
By Katherine S•
May 30, 2017
Not reall a course in climate change mitigation, more a presentation of the MAPs programme.
By Matovu B•
Jul 15, 2019
The course content not only matches current global dynamics for sustainable development, but also increases the zeal and momentum of all people-participants to initiate positive climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies now, then later. The factual and practical case studies are a launch pad for systematic and coherent development of feasible mitigation strategies to boost livelihoods especially in rural communities; who are the most ignorant but extremely vulnerable groups.
By Adarsh•
Apr 30, 2020
The general awe to environment and its changes led me to take an online certified course on ‘Climate change mitigation in developing countries’ from University of Cape town through coursera. It helped me to understand the basics of how the whole industry works and the contributions of developing nations in mitigating climate change for a safe and sustainable future. Moreover, it helped me understand what as a person, I can contribute to the society.
By Sara B•
Mar 7, 2020
this course really gives you a good understanding and a complete approach to these important treats of our time: climate change and development. Most important, i think, is the focus on how knowledge is the key for change and that equity is as important as science at the moment of making choices. Thanks to all professors, MAPS workgroups and all people committed in this process and will to change for better!
By Liv N•
Mar 24, 2017
LOVED THIS COURSE! Taking this course has truly shaped how I plan to pursue my career and gave me a much better understanding of the current ecosystem of climate change in developing countries. Everything about this course was just great - I really learned a lot, and even reached out to one of the speakers/professors for further guidance. Thank so much for making this course available!
By Alex N K•
Jul 30, 2017
the course has been very informative and provided me with knowledge i can take forward for my own studies. The understand of climate change and its complexity is better understood and reason why there are many sceptical to tackle the issue. the idea of super wicked problem which climate change has clear and how this can be dealt with looking at all interest of stakeholders involved.
By Deleted A•
Dec 28, 2019
In these course many aspects are given of countries where we don't think in the first place concerning mitigation emissions - MAPS -. Thanks to the profs..
One aspect in these course that could receive more attention is 'What's going on on agricultural area'. I found several articles about it that gives me also a view on the problems of CO2... .
By TUSHAR K•
Apr 16, 2020
The Course enjoys high level of credibility as it blends the theoretical concepts with practical use, in a seamless and effective manner. One gets then distilled wisdom from the actors in the MAPS program, which is highly valuable and insightful.
Must for all those practitioners and evangelists, involved in using knowledge as lever for societal change.
By Engr. S S•
Jun 9, 2020
As a humble student of science with a background in chemical engineering, I was keen to know about our climate change-mitigation and this course proves the worth of using my time and efforts just because of the dedicated instructors who come up with eye-opening discussions to look at the big picture.