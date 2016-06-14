About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
The World Bank Group

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Climate Change in the 21st Century

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Sectoral and Regional Impacts

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 82 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

From Science to Action on Climate Change

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 127 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

What You Can Do

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

