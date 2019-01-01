Principal Climate Change Specialist
Alan Miller is an internationally recognized authority on climate finance and policy. His clients include UNDP, US AID, and ADB. In January 2014 he retired after 16 years working on climate change issues for the World Bank Group including 10 years for the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector lending arm of the Bank, and 6 years at the Global Environment Facility (GEF), a multilateral fund supporting climate change projects. His responsibilities included representing the IFC/WBG in international forums focused on climate change and green growth including meetings of the UN Climate Convention and the G20, as well as climate change policy development, training, and publications. At the GEF he was Climate Change Team Leader responsible for managing policies and approval of over $1 billion in donor funding for clean energy projects in more than 70 developing countries.
He previously created and directed the Center for Global Change at the University of Maryland (1989-96) and served on the staffs of the World Resources Institute and Natural Resources Defense Council. He is a lawyer and widely published author and contributor of chapters in multiple books including a leading environmental law textbook. He has taught courses at numerous universities including the University of Michigan, Maryland, Iowa, Vermont Law School, American, George Washington, and Duke. His degrees are from Cornell University (A.B., Government 1971) and University of Michigan (J.D. and M.P.P. 1974). He was a Fulbright Scholar in Australia (1977) and Japan (1987).