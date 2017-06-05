TS
Jun 4, 2017
It was very informative, the discussions were lively and brought together thinking around the world and broadened my perspective on Climate Change and its possible effects if we do nothing now.
VR
May 22, 2020
This course give quite comprehensive learning about climate science and makes you think how can you use this knowledge in your personal and professional domain as concrete action.
By Nicola C•
Jun 5, 2017
the course had an impressive wealth of information and resources. I was impressed by the careful organization not only of the topics, but also of the exercises, especially the optional ones, which really helped to dive into specific details of the material, and were key to see things in practice. I have one suggestion for improvement. Although the videos were all of high quality, I think having 5-10 min videos with a single person speaking in front of a camera is not effective in conveying messages, especially because it is clear they are reading from a script. People behave and communicate more effectively when they are not reading directly form a curated text. the results is that reading the transcript of the video was better than watching the video itself. My suggestion would be to have conversations and/or debates on video, and leave detailed information for the written material. Finally the entire course was impressive for the knowledge and expertise of all the people involved, and despite my limited time I have also learned some important from the discussion forums. Thank you very much for making this available to us .
By Tuvshinzaya A•
Jun 5, 2017
It was very well-designed and thought-out course. The video lectures were great, but I think the "deep dive" websites and readings were the best feature of this class. There is an array of information of climate change, overwhelmingly so, and they did a great job of laying out the best sources in a well-organized fashion. The peer-graded assignment really made sure that we actively understood and worked with the material personally, not just passively take in information, and that is a crucial component of any good class. Overall, this was a great introduction to MOOC classes, and I wish I could make everyone take part in this course! Thank you, World Bank group!
By Kerry B•
Jun 5, 2017
I really appreciated and like the course. From climate science to actions. We need all to act in order to reduce the climate effects on our planet. To keep the warm temperature under 2°C is the target focused by many countries under the Coop 21 Paris agreement. But we can still taking individual actions to reduce carbon. If you need to learn more I recommend you to through this online course and take your part of responsibility today.
By Deepinti W•
Jun 1, 2020
This is an excellent course which gives an overview of climate change - like a handbook on climate change. All the basics are explained well with plenty of resource materials. The interactive resource materials are especially helpful in understanding the concepts. I would recommend the course to anyone who needs a general idea on climate change or have a deep understanding on certain topics.
By Anindita N A•
Jun 10, 2017
I thought I know what climate change is, until I enroll in this course. I realized that I only know about climate change partially. But now, I understand about every impact that climate change can make, the affected parties, and how they are affected. I now can see the big picture, and know what to do. Thank you so much World Bank for conducting this course!!
By Vivek R•
May 23, 2020
By Ahmed W Q•
Jun 30, 2017
A great course. I really appreciate the efforts of all individuals, teachers, experts and institutions (Coursera team, the World Bank Group and others) who are involved in designing as well as as running of this course successfully. To me, learning with a highest level of interest right from the start to end is the key to success of this course and the innovative efforts of designers of this course are highly appreciable in this regard.
By Asekhame U Y•
Jun 7, 2017
This course helped me to understand the science of climate change and the various ways it is affecting different parts of the world. I also learnt what mitigation and adaptation are about.
Partaking in this course will make one reflect and realize the importance of acting now, acting differently, and acting together. Thanks to this course, I am now an advocate for climate action.
By Gianfranco A•
Jun 1, 2020
I learned a lot about climate science and its necessity on the climate action. As an environmental engineer, I improved my knowledge and I feel ready to start a change. First in my city and then in my country. Thank you for everything!
By Shruti D•
Jun 5, 2017
This course has provided me with a strong foundation for understanding climate related impacts and the different avenues that are available and can be pursued in this field.
By Danilo S•
Feb 13, 2021
Very interesting course to understand future international challenges and discover impacts of climate change across the world.
By James W•
Nov 15, 2020
This is an excellent course on the status of our global climate crisis.
It's an huge and complex subject. It covers far more than can be readily covered in a four-week course, even if students could devote their full time to it.
Acknowledging that fact, it would be better if this course were less ambitious about the amount of material it covers. For example, many of the readings are listed as 10-minute tasks. In fact, the reading assignment may entail one or more scientific papers with some depth. To read these adequately would take several hours.
As of this date (November 2020), much of the material in this course is several years old. It's still pertinent and is not necessarily out of date, but when updates in climate science come so quickly, reading conference papers from 2013 makes you wonder how current it is.
The final assignment was to have students to prepare a video on climate change, how it affects them, and to think about what actions they could take to reduce the impact of climate change. This was a good exercise because it forced students to review and reflect on the situation and what can be done.
I certainly appreciate the immense effort that went into assembling the huge amount of material for this course. And I realize that updating the course would also be an immense task. That would be another reason for building a "lite" version of this course - it could be updated more often.
Overall, this is a great course, and I wish that more people would take it so they could learn what's happening to our climate and what we must do to avoid catastrophe.
By Sandeep D•
Jul 13, 2021
This in-depth well researched course from World bank tells how climate change is happening each moment and that the consequences are serious and global, so it is a call to everyone , not only the policy makers, governments, institutions but every individual to own responsibility, act urgently , act together and act differently towards saving and conserving this beautiful living planet of ours. I recommend this course for all and especially who believe in sustainability .
By muhammad o•
Feb 27, 2022
It is essential for all to identify persons knowledge on climate change and how critical it is. Weare also behind time in prevention of climate change and this course is a spot on the issue because we need immediate actio yesterday. We have Sustainable Development Goals which is the platform to guide us but climate change has already happened and now we need to stop it meaning firstly people should understand what is climate change and how disasterous it will get then it will be easier to apply the SDG's where it matters. I dare say that 80% of the global communities including the rural folks , meaning nobody left behind, does not know what is the SDG's and how to apply the methods or preventive methods for climate change. It is only due to the natural disasters which had and is taking place as I type this feedbak statements, that is slowly creating the awareness on climate change. That is a bit too late I am sure.
Overall I think The World Bank Group has been playing a major role in trying to save the planet. I also thank you all for this opportunity and my involvement in these course is to gain better perspective on what is needed to be done. Basically it so that there is future for the children of today to live life in safe but even better well maintained world later.
By Weill S•
Jun 7, 2017
Very interesting course, full of detailed sources and paved with interactive activities / forums. I learned a lot on climate change and its different aspects. The various weekly assignments are just demanding as necessary, but also challenging and pedagogical. In a nutshell : congratulations I really enjoyed it, and would definitely recommend it !
By ALVIN B•
Dec 1, 2021
This course is very significant and useful. it helps the public/audience to know how can urban and rural areas adapt and respond to climate change thanks to the most recent scientific evidence on climate change and strategies for low emission and climate resilient development got from the course.
By Hamidu M•
Jun 5, 2017
This course was excellent, the experience terrific and the enlightenment was really eye popping.
I have been able to see how Climate Change impacts everyone including both rich and poor, this course has taught me how to reduce my carbon foot print and make our world a sustainable place for us all
By Farhat•
Jun 6, 2017
This was wonderful experience for to learn this course with complete information not only my region from the world. This is great platform for learning and discussing climate change and its impact on human life globally. I am looking forward to learn more about this type of course.
Regards.
By Avik N•
May 30, 2017
This was an extremely good learning experience towards climate change and the procedure for mitigation and adaptation. I would definitely try to implement the learnings from this course at every level. Also, I would definitely recommend others to take this course whenever available.
By KRUPAL B•
Jun 8, 2017
The course opened my eyes to the magnitude of climate change with the help of data and evidences. It compels the learners to think about the solutions and requires that the learners take the first step in creating awareness and bringing about change in our behaviours.
By Weijia L•
Nov 12, 2020
Great course!
Some peer reviewers seem "out to get" others. In both peer-reviewed assignments, I answered all questions thoroughly, but there was a person who gave all 0's (while the other gave all 2's). I would recommend 3 peer reviewers, to average these out.
By Rajiv C•
Aug 21, 2020
I like this course a lot. There was a lot of material to go through, but it was well worth the effort. I came away a good understanding of the issues involved.
The course was structured very well.
I recommend this to anyone who wants to start this journey
By Nisha S•
Feb 12, 2021
I really loved the assignment and the reference material of the course. It helped in enhancing my knowledge about the action that can be taken at an individual, group, regional, national and global level for contributing towards climate change.
By Harshvardhan T•
Mar 14, 2020
A must have course for anyone - be it student or adult or politician or social worker. It's this point in time where we need to react urgently to climate change, otherwise what all we would be left is regret. Keep this course online forever.
By Öykü A•
Jun 20, 2017
It was very educational. I learnt a lot during the course. And also it is not very expensive like other courses to get a certificate which makes the course accessible for everyone who also wants a certificate. I would recommend to everybody.