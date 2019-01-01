Profile

    Claudia Barrera is a Senior Carbon Finance Specialist working with the Results Based Finance Facilities Team of the Climate Group of the World Bank. She joined the World Bank in 2009 working for the Policy and Methodology Team of the Carbon Finance Unit. Since then, she has participated in the materialization of mitigation activities through the operationalization of over 40+ projects worldwide with over 4.5 MtCO2 Emission Reduction Credits under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) of the UNFCCC. Prior to that, she worked with the private sector, implementing CDM projects in Latin America, and before that, she worked as an economics professor at the Universidad Autonoma de Manizales in Colombia. Claudia holds an Msc on Environmental Management, from the School of Forestry and Environmental Studies of Yale University, an Msc on Environmental and Resource Economics from Universidad de Los Andes / University of Maryland, and a BA in Economics.

    From Climate Science to Action

