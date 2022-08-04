About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Humanitarian professional (any sector) Researchers unfamiliar with the humanitarian context Students in related programmes

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Ethics
  • Humanitarian
  • Qualitative and Quantitative Research
  • community engagement
  • Research Methods
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Humanitarian professional (any sector) Researchers unfamiliar with the humanitarian context Students in related programmes

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Geneva

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Why conduct research in humanitarian settings

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 43 min), 9 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Research questions and study designs

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 76 min), 5 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Conducting research in humanitarian settings

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 79 min), 9 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Ethics and community engagement

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 7 readings, 8 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder