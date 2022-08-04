Dr Jai K Das is an Assistant Director, Institute of Global Health and Development (IGHD) and Assistant Professor, Department of Paediatrics and Child Health and Section Head of Public Health and Epidemiology based at Aga Khan University, Karachi. Dr Das is currently pursuing his doctoral degree in Population and Public Health from the Aga Khan University. He has been associated with the University for more than 10 years and has led multiple research projects including community and clinical trials, population-based surveys, qualitative, mixed-method research, and evidence-based systematic reviews. His interests are related to the use of evidence in policy and programs, including estimates of burden of disease, estimating the effectiveness of various interventions, development of research capacity and the strengthening of public health. He has worked on various reports which have been used to influence policy, both nationally and internationally. Dr Das is the lead author for various Lancet series, including Childhood Pneumonia and Diarrhoea 2012, Maternal and Child Undernutrition 2021 and 2013, Newborn and Neonatal Health 2014, Stillbirth Series 2016, Women’s and Children’s Health in Conflict Settings 2021, and Maternal and Child Undernutrition Progress 2021. He has also authored more than 180 international peer-reviewed papers and contributed to more than 20 book chapters. He is co-editor of the book Health and Sustainable Development Goals for Pakistan. In addition, Dr Das holds a strong interest in coaching and mentoring. Besides actively organizing training workshops, he also dedicates his time to teaching, both undergraduate and postgraduate students.