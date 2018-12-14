About this Course

Beginner Level

Basic understanding of (international) law is helpful.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • International Humanitarian Law
  • International Law
  • Law
Beginner Level

Basic understanding of (international) law is helpful.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Universiteit Leiden

Kalshoven-Gieskes Forum

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to this course!

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 6 readings
2 hours to complete

Introduction to International Humanitarian Law

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Conflict classification

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Conduct of hostilities

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Protection of persons

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes

