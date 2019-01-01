Emma Irving is Assistant Professor of Public International Law at the Grotius Centre for International Legal Studies at Leiden University. She defended her PhD titled ‘The Shared Protection of Human Rights at the International Criminal Court’ at the University of Amsterdam under the supervision of Prof. André Nollkaemper and Prof. Gӧran Sluiter. The research was carried out within the framework of the ERC funded project ‘SHARES: Shared Responsibility under International Law’. During her PhD, Emma was a Visiting Scholar at Cornell University (USA). Emma completed her undergraduate degree in Law at the University of Cambridge with an Erasmus exchange year at the University of Utrecht. After Cambridge Emma attended Leiden University where she graduated with an LLM in Public International Law in 2012. Emma’s current research focuses on the role of digital technology in international criminal justice and human rights fact finding. In particular her research explores the roles and responsibilities of social media companies in preventing atrocities and in atrocity accountability, and the relationship between social media companies and international accountability mechanisms.