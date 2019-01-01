Cinny Buys is a Research and Teaching Associate in Public International Law at the Kalshoven-Gieskes Forum (Leiden University). She holds an LL.B. degree from Radboud University (Netherlands) and graduated from Leiden University in Public International Law (LL.M.) in February 2018. During her master studies, she worked as Student Assistant for the Kalshoven-Gieskes Forum on IHL (Leiden University) and participated in its International Humanitarian Law Clinic, first as Student Researcher and later as Junior Supervisor. Cinny interned at the International Criminal Court (Appeals Chamber) and at the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) in Berlin (International Crimes and Accountability department), before she took up her current position.