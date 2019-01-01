Profile

Cinny Buys

LL.M.

    Bio

    Cinny Buys is a Research and Teaching Associate in Public International Law at the Kalshoven-Gieskes Forum (Leiden University). She holds an LL.B. degree from Radboud University (Netherlands) and graduated from Leiden University in Public International Law (LL.M.) in February 2018. During her master studies, she worked as Student Assistant for the Kalshoven-Gieskes Forum on IHL (Leiden University) and participated in its International Humanitarian Law Clinic, first as Student Researcher and later as Junior Supervisor. Cinny interned at the International Criminal Court (Appeals Chamber) and at the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) in Berlin (International Crimes and Accountability department), before she took up her current position.

    Courses

    International Humanitarian Law in Theory and Practice

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder