Prof. Robert Heinsch is currently the DAAD Visiting Professor for International Humanitarian Law at the Institute of Peace and Armed Conflict (IFHV) of Ruhr-Universität Bochum in Germany. He is also Director of the Bochum IHL Clinic, which he founded in 2018. Furthermore, Robert is an Associate Professor of Public International Law at the Grotius Centre for International Legal Studies of Leiden University in the Netherlands. In addition, he is the Director of its Kalshoven-Gieskes Forum on International Humanitarian Law as well as its IHL Clinic, which he created in 2012. Robert served as Rapporteur of the ILA study group on “The Conduct of Hostilities under International Humanitarian Law – Challenges from 21st Century Warfare” between 2012 and 2017. He is member of the German National IHL Committee, and held the position of Federal Dissemination Officer for International Humanitarian Law of the German Red Cross from 2011 to 2014. He is member of the editorial board of the Journal of International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict (JILPAC / HUV). Previously, he worked as a Legal Advisor in the International Humanitarian Law Department of the Red Cross Headquarters in Berlin, and as a Legal Officer in the Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. In addition, he has worked as a Senior Research Fellow at the Chair for International Law and European Law, Cologne University, and as Visiting Lecturer at Ruhr-Universität Bochum, respectively. Robert’s research focus is International Humanitarian Law (Modern Warfare, New Technologies, Conduct of Hostilities, Scope of Application of IHL, Interplay between IHL and ICL); International Criminal Law (War Crimes, Aggression, Procedural Law, Interplay between Common Law and Civil Law System); General Public International Law (Sources of International Law, Treaty Interpretation); and International Institutional Law. Robert holds a Dr. jur. (Ph.D in Law) Degree from the University of Cologne, an LL.M. Degree from the University of London, and the First and Second Legal State Examination of Germany which qualifies him for all juridical posts in his home country.