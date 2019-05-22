AK
Dec 14, 2018
this course is helpful in basic understanding of IHL and in understanding the difference between Human rights laws and IHL enforcements . Teaching Faculty clarified simplified the overview very well.
VS
May 30, 2019
A really very wonderful, articulate and helpful course. The Professors were great with their knowledge and presentations. The practical insight given by the guest-speakers were just priceless.
By Md. A U•
May 22, 2019
This was an amazing journey with the my respected Professors of Leiden University. I am really pleased to have this course completed successfully which have enriched my knowledge about actual implementation and enforcement of International Humanitarian Law. This was my first journey with Leiden University and I enjoyed the whole journey with this course. Hope see you soon with another challenge with new course to expand my knowledge in Humanitarian World.
By Kusal K A•
Dec 10, 2018
'International Humanitarian Law in Theory and Practice' is a very creative and knowledgeable online course which is created for the law students who are learning IHL. I would like to thank for the course creators to make such a good online course for the law students in worldwide. This course has been a source of intellectual enrichment and practical professional development for me.
By Samantha D•
Jun 4, 2020
I really enjoyed the flow of the videos and modules, also the teachers were easy to listen to and understand. The podcasts with important figures in the field were an excellent bonus!
By Amanjeet K•
Dec 15, 2018
By Chayan C•
Jun 4, 2020
Today is remarkable day in my life because i have successfully passed out online course on International Humanitarian Law in Theory and Practice from Universiteit Leiden. Leiden is one of the best university in international law discipline. I would like to give warm regards to Coursera because this is possible only for Coursera. I am too satisfied and i have learned a lot and gather a knowledge form this course. I would to like to give thanks to all the respected professors who guide me a lot with their lecture video. I would to like to thanks Prof. Heinsch for his easy interpretation . Furthermore i would like to do more courses form Coursera.
By Vaibhav S•
May 31, 2019
By Jack A C•
Dec 28, 2020
I really appreciate the panel of professors, and their sharing content is very helpful for my career. Most importantly, the exclusive interviews with experts are definitely fabulous
By Omran a•
Mar 27, 2020
This training course is very enjoyable and excellent in the field of international humanitarian law. I liked the sequence of topics and the different method of training from reading and listening and showing examples that occurred on the practical reality and training applications on the issue presented .. I hope that this training course will be developed on the Internet because it is undoubtedly valuable It is useful for those who are interested and interested in international humanitarian law.
I would like to suggest, that a specific training course be held so that the participants are registered before the start of the course and divided them into working groups at the end of the course to talk and discuss with each other in each group and then put the application issue and solve it according to opinions and analytical discussions, for example dividing the working groups into a defense team and a prosecution team General, the judges' team and the contradiction of the Ervola case and the violations that occurred
By Andreea P•
Jun 7, 2020
I truly enjoyed studying this course, which is also the first course I completed on Coursera platform.
The information provided and the recommended reading were extremely useful to understand the topic and to get an insight in this fascinating area of law.
I found the course instructors very knowledgeable and passionate about the modules they taught during this course- and I believe this is an advantage because they simplified but also drew attention towards the most important aspects of each module. Moreover, analysing the decisions in relevant cases brought before the ICJ was a very useful tool to engage IHL and issues of IHRL. I personally appreciate the clarification given to the relationship between use of force in international law and IHL.
I would definitely use the information gained in this course for my university assignments. I would like to complete a similar course, if the instructors choose to further develop the topics we explored.
By Ksenija•
Aug 9, 2020
This course actually is my first step into the International Law studies. I wasn't sure before applying because of the feeling, that this would be too difficult for me, particularly taking into account the fact that I have got almost no other knowledge or experience. Moreover, one of the main reasons for enrolling it was my doubts about studying International Law at the university. However, to my surprise and yet fortunately, I realized for myself that I can bravely connect my life with these studies because this course not only was interesting and full of useful material, but it provided me the calmness and confidence for my future as well because everything was provided clearly and gradually so any individual can cope with the training and successfully complete the course. Thank to the teachers\professors for their job and, naturally, the Coursera for making it accessible.
By Syed H•
May 17, 2019
Dear Professor Robert Heinsch | Professor Giulia Pinzauti | Professors Emma Irving & Cinny Buys of the Universiteit Leiden & Kalshoven-Gieskes Forum. THANK YOU.
As I completed my Course today with Honors, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the very clear, concise lectures and videos that enabled me to follow and understand the content of the course. The research you put into your lectures right from Week 1 to Week 5 were well thought of and sequential for any student to follow which is commendable. Your instructions along with audio-video, and the interviews of guest speakers were very clear, and the voice tone quality superb, all which enhanced the learning experience. It has been a pleasure learning from your lectures.
By Mandeep S•
Apr 16, 2020
It was a very old dream of pursuing this wonderful and insightful course since almost a decade when I failed to pursue it from a very distinguished University in New Delhi, India due to personal reasons. My passion for this topic/ subject is immense which could be seen the fact that it didn't take me more than 7-10 days to complete this amazing 5 week course. It is designed for an easy learning by a thoughtful team led by Prof. and his distinguished team. It's been a great learning experience, especially in the lockdown period which has come as a blessing to me. Thanks again for everything. I also wish to add members and students on a common platform like Telegram - @IHLcourse to update each other about this wonderful field. 🙏
By Кондрашов О Р•
Aug 15, 2020
Very insightful and detailed. This course has a curriculum that embraces almost all you need to know about IHL to have a moderate grasp of it, including the most important practice. If studied WITH all the required readings, the course provides a very strong basis that is enough to start researching any subject of interest. However, without the readings, videos in the latter modules lack detail found in modules 1-3. The last module especially is extremely barebones. I propose the creators to give a few-modules attention to the topic of IHL enforcement in practice, especially in international courts. This is essential for full understanding of the subject.
By Kenn B•
May 22, 2020
The course provided detailed and comprehensive learning materials for the student to indulge in while also providing platforms to practically apply material that has been learnt. The external reference materials were also abundant and co-curricular learning was definitely fostered throughout the length of this course. The course instructors provided concise and comprehensible explanations of the different concepts and proceeded at a pace whereby retention of information is maximised. I would recommend this course to someone who is interested in IHL!
By Baagala E L•
Feb 1, 2020
This has been really an amazing course.I have acquired a lot of knowledge in IHL.The beauty about this course is that we didn't only stop at studying the theoretical aspects of IHL but also the practical aspects across the globe are incorporated therein; contemporary IHL issues which has given me a clear insight on various matters regarding IHL it's applicability, implementation and enforcement.Iam really grateful and thankful.
Thank you Leiden University -Kalshoven Gieskes Forum ( Leiden KGF).
By Yolondie R C•
Feb 1, 2019
This course was really comprehensive and engaging! It addressed a lot of really complex areas of law in a practical way that was easy to understand and really get involved with. I also really appreciated how there was a specific focus on how we can actually begin contributing to the field of international humanitarian law now and how we can pursue a career in such a fascinating area of law. Thank you for providing such a fantastic course!
By Basanti M•
Dec 21, 2018
Incredible opporunity to learn more about this niche area of International Law. This course offers a a great, basic, introduction to International Humanitarian Law and is catered to everyone. You do not need to have a law degree to understand the contents of this course and it really offers you a well rounded idea of what IHL is, how to approach understanding IHL and the ways in which it is currently being challenged.
By Degreat F•
Mar 25, 2019
I HAVE REALLY ENJOY THE COURSE AND I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL TO COURSERA FOR ALLOWING TO TAKE MY DREAM COURSE. THANK YOU AND THANK YOU ONCE AGAIN. I NOW WANT TO PERSUE MASTERS PROGRAM IF THE UNIVERSITY OF LEIDEN WOULD GIVE ME THE OPPORTUNITY.
THE COURSE HAS BEEN SO MUCH INTERESTING ABOUT IHL , ICRC, ICC AND THE BODIES IHL LAIISED WITH . THANKS ONCE AGAIN.
By Ethel W•
Dec 14, 2020
Cousera constantly reviews the course to make it easier for learners.
It's been a great course study and my own pace. Thank you so much to all the parties who made this possible.
By RABIA W•
Feb 17, 2019
Excellent course for law students...
By Kevin M M•
Mar 24, 2022
The expertise of the teachers, and their understanding of the subject matter, is what made the class a real treat to be in. My understanding of the topic grew, and greatly matured along with the complexity of the subject matter, and I'm in debt to the course staff, and professors who provided the articles, and toolkit needed to further my understanding. As of late my entreaties to be nominated to the Hague Court, as an associate justice, to my countries leadership, in the United States of America, have been replied to via e-mail, and I too look forward to the day that we as Americans can work together an order to bring a more prosperous country to fruition. Thank You.
By Gesine W•
Apr 18, 2020
I really enjoyed taking this class because it helped me to deepen my existing knowledge on IHL and to learn much more about the details and challenges of IHL. The videos just have the perfect length and podcasts and the Arafula case study make this class a really comprehensive programme which easily helps you to remember what you have learned. I would definitely recommend this class to everyone who is working on international relations and international security because it constitutes a great complement to the classical approaches of political science.
By Éloïse E•
Jan 2, 2021
I have a law degree, but no prior knowledge of international humanitarian law. I found the class to be an interesting and well-structured introduction to international humanitarian law. The videos explaining the theoretical concepts were clear, and the podcasts with different practitioners of IHL covered an interesting range of current issues. In my opinion, a legal background is not required to understand and enjoy this class.
By Riham F•
Mar 8, 2020
The course is incredibly presented and the material is outstanding! Just the right amount of knowledge and study with further enrichment applicable. The case study is perfect to implement what was learned in each module. Perfect presentation from the Professors. I am focusing to get tangible career path out of this course.
Please offer more relative courses to International work and sustainability.
Thank you so much!
By TOM M G•
Dec 6, 2018
I would have no hesitation in recommending this course. The content was excellent and the lectures were presented in a manner which allowed one to easily absorb and understand the subject matter. The pod casts from the outside experts during the course were absolutely fantastic. Many thanks for putting on such an interesting course which has further fueled my interest in International Humanitarian Law.