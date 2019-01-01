Profile

Dr. Giulia Pinzauti is an Assistant Professor of Public International Law at the Grotius Centre for International Legal Studies of Leiden Law School, where she teaches International Dispute Settlement, Peacebuilding and Transitional Justice, and Practicing International Law. Giulia has broad experience in public international law, international criminal law and the law and practice of international courts and tribunals. Prior to joining the Grotius Centre, she served as an associate legal officer at the International Court of Justice (2015-2016) and in the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (2012-2014) in The Hague. Giulia also previously worked as part of the legal staff for the Pre-Trial Judge and the Appeals Chamber at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (2011-2012). Formerly, she worked as a teaching and research assistant at the University of Florence (Italy). She holds a PhD in international law from the European University Institute (2011), as well as a BA and MA from the University of Florence. She is a member of the editorial board of the Leiden Journal of International Law and of the editorial committee of the Journal of International Criminal Justice. She is also treasurer of the Antonio Cassese Initiative for Justice, Peace and Humanity, a foundation that promotes global education and training in human rights, humanitarian law and transitional justice. She publishes on public international law, international humanitarian law and international criminal law.

International Humanitarian Law in Theory and Practice

International Law in Action: the Arbitration of International Disputes

