‘The Arbitration of International Disputes’ is the third course of Leiden University’s series on International Law in Action. The first course covered generalities on the international courts and tribunals in The Hague, while the second course provided an insider's perspective into the work of international criminal courts and tribunals. This third course explores the major aspects of international arbitration as one of the most common method of international dispute settlement . Through this course you will gain an in-depth understanding of the various facets of international arbitration through the analysis of its role as a mechanism of dispute settlement, its institutions, the fields of law it is applicable to, and, of course, its most famous awards.
The History and General Principles of International Arbitration
Have you read all the tips for studying online? Are you ready to delve into the world of dispute settlement through international arbitration? This week, you will learn the history of international arbitration and the general principles of international arbitration. We will also discuss the work of the Permanent Court of Arbitration and its role as administrator of arbitrations.
Arbitration and the Law of the Sea
This week will explore the role of international arbitration in settling disputes between States under the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention (UNCLOS). Why do States choose arbitration to settle their disputes regarding the law of the sea? To answer this question, we will study how arbitration fits into the complex dispute settlement architecture of UNCLOS, and discuss the option given to States parties to choose either arbitration or settlement through adjudication before the International Court of Justice or the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea. We will conclude this week with an analysis of the famous dispute between the Philippines and China in relation to the parties' maritime entitlements in the South China Sea. Through this case, you will learn how arbitration navigates between law and politics.
Investment Arbitration
Do you remember, from the first week, the different types of parties to a dispute? What makes an arbitration 'mixed'? This week, we will focus on investment treaty arbitration, the most notable example of arbitration between States and non-State actors. I will introduce you to the main principles of investment treaty arbitration, and the procedure at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).
State Immunity and the Enforcement & Validity of International Arbitral Decision
What happens after an arbitral award has been rendered? Can an award be invalidated? How are arbitral awards enforced? This week, we will see how a ‘valid’ decision can be rendered and what the parties who are dissatisfied with a decision can or cannot do. More specifically, you will learn about the aftermath of the Yukos Arbitration, an investment arbitration that perfectly illustrates the interplay between state immunity and the enforcement of arbitral awards.
I have learned a lot in this course, and this definitely made me decide to pursue my Marsters Degree in International Law. Thank you Leiden University and Coursera.
A must for everyone in the international business; because like it or not, you'd be having disagreement with the other parties you're dealing with!
The course is very informative. The assessments were tough, though. I need to read more about this subject matter.
Superb course, I enjoyed every module and learned a huge amount about areas of law I had not previously encountered.
