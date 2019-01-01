Profile

Eric De Brabandere

Prof. Dr.

    Bio

    Eric De Brabandere is Professor of International Dispute Settlement and Director of the Grotius Centre for International Legal Studies. He is also Attorney-at-Law (Of Counsel) at the Ghent Bar (with Lexlitis Gent) practicing in international law and arbitration, Editor-in-Chief of the Leiden Journal of International Law, and a member of the Board of Editors of the Journal of World Investment & Trade, the Revue belge de droit international (Belgian Review of International Law), and the Martinus Nijhoff Investment Law Book Series. He formerly also held positions as visiting professor at the University of Trento in Italy, the Catholic University of Lille (France), and the University of Groningen (Netherlands). Eric De Brabandere holds a Cand. Jur. and Lic. Jur. (cum laude) from Ghent University (Belgium), a Diplôme d’Etudes Approfondies en Droit International Public (LL.M. equivalent) from the University of Geneva (Switzerland), and a Dr. Jur. (PhD) from Ghent University (Belgium). Before joining Leiden University in 2007 Eric De Brabandere has held positions as assistant lecturer and researcher at the Department of International Law of Ghent University and as lecturer in international trade law and the international institutions at the Karel de Grote University College in Antwerp. Eric De Brabandere is a general international lawyer, with special expertise in international investment law and arbitration, and international dispute settlement. He is the author of several publications, including the books ‘Investment Treaty Arbitration as Public International Law: Procedural Aspects and Implications (CUP, 2014), ‘Foreign Investment in the Energy Sector: Balancing Private and Public Interests (edited with T. Gazzini) (Martinus Nijhoff, 2014), ‘Investment Law: The Sources of Rights and Obligations’ (edited with T. Gazzini) (Martinus Nijhoff, 2012), and Post-conflict Administrations in International Law (Martinus Nijhoff, 2009), and more than 60 book chapters and articles in international law journals, such as the Leiden Journal of International Law, ICSID Review, the Journal of International Dispute Settlement, the Law and Practice of International Courts and Tribunals and the Journal of World Investment and Trade. At Leiden University, Eric De Brabandere teaches the courses on International Dispute Settlement and Arbitration in the Regular and Advanced Master Programs in Public International Law.

    Courses

    International Law in Action: the Arbitration of International Disputes

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder