Eric De Brabandere is Professor of International Dispute Settlement and Director of the Grotius Centre for International Legal Studies. He is also Attorney-at-Law (Of Counsel) at the Ghent Bar (with Lexlitis Gent) practicing in international law and arbitration, Editor-in-Chief of the Leiden Journal of International Law, and a member of the Board of Editors of the Journal of World Investment & Trade, the Revue belge de droit international (Belgian Review of International Law), and the Martinus Nijhoff Investment Law Book Series. He formerly also held positions as visiting professor at the University of Trento in Italy, the Catholic University of Lille (France), and the University of Groningen (Netherlands). Eric De Brabandere holds a Cand. Jur. and Lic. Jur. (cum laude) from Ghent University (Belgium), a Diplôme d’Etudes Approfondies en Droit International Public (LL.M. equivalent) from the University of Geneva (Switzerland), and a Dr. Jur. (PhD) from Ghent University (Belgium). Before joining Leiden University in 2007 Eric De Brabandere has held positions as assistant lecturer and researcher at the Department of International Law of Ghent University and as lecturer in international trade law and the international institutions at the Karel de Grote University College in Antwerp. Eric De Brabandere is a general international lawyer, with special expertise in international investment law and arbitration, and international dispute settlement. He is the author of several publications, including the books ‘Investment Treaty Arbitration as Public International Law: Procedural Aspects and Implications (CUP, 2014), ‘Foreign Investment in the Energy Sector: Balancing Private and Public Interests (edited with T. Gazzini) (Martinus Nijhoff, 2014), ‘Investment Law: The Sources of Rights and Obligations’ (edited with T. Gazzini) (Martinus Nijhoff, 2012), and Post-conflict Administrations in International Law (Martinus Nijhoff, 2009), and more than 60 book chapters and articles in international law journals, such as the Leiden Journal of International Law, ICSID Review, the Journal of International Dispute Settlement, the Law and Practice of International Courts and Tribunals and the Journal of World Investment and Trade. At Leiden University, Eric De Brabandere teaches the courses on International Dispute Settlement and Arbitration in the Regular and Advanced Master Programs in Public International Law.