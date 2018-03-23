Chevron Left
Back to International Law in Action: the Arbitration of International Disputes

Learner Reviews & Feedback for International Law in Action: the Arbitration of International Disputes by Universiteit Leiden

4.8
stars
853 ratings
148 reviews

About the Course

‘The Arbitration of International Disputes’ is the third course of Leiden University’s series on International Law in Action. The first course covered generalities on the international courts and tribunals in The Hague, while the second course provided an insider's perspective into the work of international criminal courts and tribunals. This third course explores the major aspects of international arbitration as one of the most common method of international dispute settlement . Through this course you will gain an in-depth understanding of the various facets of international arbitration through the analysis of its role as a mechanism of dispute settlement, its institutions, the fields of law it is applicable to, and, of course, its most famous awards. The main question we will answer together during this course is "Can international arbitration contribute to the creation of a peaceful world through the settlement of disputes between States and between States and non-State actors?" In order to do so, we will learn the basic historical concepts or arbitration, as well as everything there is to know about the Permanent Court of Arbitration, based in The Hague. We will then dive into the role of international arbitration in settling disputes relating to the Law of the Sea, with a particular insight into the landmark South China Sea Arbitration. For an entire module, we will focus on investment arbitration, its principles and the procedure of the ICSID, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. We will conclude the course with a module on the interplay between state immunity and enforcement of arbitral awards. This is brought to light through the Yukos Arbitration which is a perfect illustration of the topic. This course offers you an opportunity to gain a better insight into international arbitration, its role and the current issues relating to it. You will gain in-depth knowledge of the principles and rules of arbitration. You will explore the topic through concrete examples and the most prominent arbitrations. You will also grasp the notion of international arbitration navigating between law and politics. International arbitration and The Hague go hand in hand: several key arbitration institutes are located in The Hague and important disputes were settled here through arbitration. The Hague is, so to speak, ‘the place to be for international arbitration’, especially when we are dealing with arbitration between States, or arbitration of investment disputes between foreign investors and States. Join us for the course and become an expert on international arbitration! This course is free to join and to participate in. There is the possibility to get a verified certificate for the course, which is a paid option. If you want a certificate, but are unable to pay for it, you can request financial aid via Coursera....

Top reviews

LM

May 7, 2020

Great course to provide an overview of international arbitration. The last exercise needs to be updated with the latest info on the Yukos case, the Appels Court (18/02/2020) reinstated the PCA award.

NK

Aug 8, 2020

Excellent course with an adequate introduction to International Arbitration, including Investment Arbitration. I highly recommend this course to anyone venturing into this field of law.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 150 Reviews for International Law in Action: the Arbitration of International Disputes

By Maureen S

Mar 23, 2018

Excellent course. Lectures are clear and concise. Testing is relevant and designed to help you understand the material.

By Okachi A

Nov 13, 2018

It gave a broad understanding of international Arbitration and the law of the sea, international investment laws and others.

By Leonardo M

May 8, 2020

Great course to provide an overview of international arbitration. The last exercise needs to be updated with the latest info on the Yukos case, the Appels Court (18/02/2020) reinstated the PCA award.

By MADHUPARNA R

Jan 22, 2020

It was a wonderful course on International Arbitration by University of Leiden. Got to learn a lot. I would like to thank Coursera and University of Leiden for such a productive course.

By Marcelo G F M

May 10, 2020

Excellent course! Thanks Drs De Brabandere and Pinzauti for such an excellent course. I highly recommend it to anyone interested in arbitration and its different types and forms.

By Ethige B S

Oct 26, 2018

The course International Law in Action: the arbitration of international disputes is explanation very good and starting one and two lessons are not so difficult. But third questions are bit difficult. May be fourth and final exam might be like third questions have to spend more time to answer. I am studying law because of involving United Nation activities and improve my knowledge and not to become a professional layer. Thank very much Coursera helping to study law. Best wishers to the Coursera organization team.

By saurabh s

May 11, 2018

Excellent course for those who are engaged in international dispute settlement and it will serve as much needed food for thought for those who wishes to build their intellect in given field. It is also a gateway for those who wishes to see themself in Hague and particularly who want to do an advance LLM which Leiden University is about to offer. Highly recommendable!.

By Hope M

Apr 6, 2018

This was a very insightful course. The manner in which it is structured allows a considerable in-depth coverage of content and direction for further personal development.

By KRUSCH P A

May 9, 2020

I recommend this course on International Arbitration to all, especially to those who want to get an introduction to International Arbitration law.

By Eseosa O

Nov 10, 2019

It was a very interesting course. The links and resources to articles, was very helpful and also the cases that were used to teach the course.

By Sigifredo D R

Oct 31, 2020

Un curso que sin duda alguna cambio mi perspectiva del Arbitraje Internacional, logré acrecentar mis conocimientos sobre las controversias arbitrales en el contexto internacional. Que duda cabe que este curso es totalmente práctico e indispensable para cualquier estudiante de derecho del mundo que tenga interés por la investigación, difusión y análisis de las mejores prácticas arbitrales.

By Rufus M

Nov 14, 2021

This was my first exposure to the subject area of international arbitration. From this course, however, I was able to learn so much and use what I learned to better understand the field of international law and how it is practiced. I would definitely recommend this course to anyone interested in international law. Great course; well-taught, and very interesting and informative.

By Syed S D

May 12, 2020

It has been pleasure for me that i fully understand the important concepts of International Arbitration through this course. The lectures are designed and delivered nicely in a concise form in very easy way to understand the comprehensive knowledge within a short course. Thanks the institution and both the learned teachers.

By Mohamed M G

Feb 17, 2019

The course content is clearly articulated and the mode of delivery (lecture videos) very personal and accommodating. I have thoroughly enjoyed and gained so much from the course work that I feel ready to practice Arbitration of International Disputes.

I highly recommend this course to any person interested in this field.

By Bhagya G

May 18, 2020

This is a great course which provides a broad understanding regarding the Arbitration of International Disputes. It was an interesting experience and I learned a lot from this Course. Thank you very much university of Leiden and Coursera, for providing such opportunities to learn online and obtain Knowledge.

By Edmund K

Aug 6, 2021

This course really taught me on how did dispute settlements work among state and non-state actors. The reading materials provided for every quiz had help me a lot to further expand my understanding regarding this issue. Overall, a very educative and interactive course for future international lawyers.

By Anil R N

Nov 13, 2021

This course provides some interesting perspectives on investment arbitration and helps the student to understand the subject matter in an enjoyable manner. The discussions are worth reading to get varying perspectives and knowledge of law as it exists in other jurisdictions.

By Irfan J

Aug 24, 2020

Excellent course and materials. The course has acted as a refresher for my understanding of international arbitration law. The video lectures are comprehensive and recommended reading lists are very helpful. Thanks a lot to Universiteit Leiden and the course organisers.

By Satvir A

Aug 8, 2021

The course is amazingly interresting and inforative with really good powerpoint presentations and the reading material. the quizes are really well structured. I have leanrt so much in a month! Highly recommend anyone interested in International Arbitration to enroll.

By Arvin A O

Feb 8, 2018

The videos are instructive. The readings are relevant. The instructors are great. The course can be done at one's pace and preferred time. Overall, the course is a great place to start if one wishes to embark on a deeper understanding of international arbitration.

By Arniebelle M D

Aug 9, 2020

It was such a wonderful experience to be part of this course. The video materials are very insightful, well-organized, and clearly delivered. In addition, the optional reading resources provided definitely helped in gaining a deeper understanding of the topic.

By widy

Aug 13, 2021

Thank you so much for the lessons! I received a lot and learned a lot about Arbitration!

I love the class not only for the materials given but also from the way Prof. Eric and Dr. Gauzi explanations that is very simple and easy to understand.

Thank you.

By Samba M

Nov 18, 2019

Great course that equips one with adequate knowledge of Arbitration of International Disputes, a great indeed for budding arbitrators who want to dive deeper and gain a better understanding of international dispute resolution specifically arbitration

By Nishtha K

Aug 9, 2020

Excellent course with an adequate introduction to International Arbitration, including Investment Arbitration. I highly recommend this course to anyone venturing into this field of law.

By Kelly B

Aug 9, 2021

In my opinion, this course make me understand the arbitration history, the importantation of investment arbitration, and basically all the institution of arbitration. As a future lawyer, I am expecting to be a good one and be careful at the moment to establish an arbitral clause. One thing i really loved, was learning more English in relation to law. I really recommend this course to my classmates, because it is easy to understand and very practical! Thank you so much for give me thise opportunity

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder