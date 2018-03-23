LM
May 7, 2020
Great course to provide an overview of international arbitration. The last exercise needs to be updated with the latest info on the Yukos case, the Appels Court (18/02/2020) reinstated the PCA award.
NK
Aug 8, 2020
Excellent course with an adequate introduction to International Arbitration, including Investment Arbitration. I highly recommend this course to anyone venturing into this field of law.
By Maureen S•
Mar 23, 2018
Excellent course. Lectures are clear and concise. Testing is relevant and designed to help you understand the material.
By Okachi A•
Nov 13, 2018
It gave a broad understanding of international Arbitration and the law of the sea, international investment laws and others.
By Leonardo M•
May 8, 2020
By MADHUPARNA R•
Jan 22, 2020
It was a wonderful course on International Arbitration by University of Leiden. Got to learn a lot. I would like to thank Coursera and University of Leiden for such a productive course.
By Marcelo G F M•
May 10, 2020
Excellent course! Thanks Drs De Brabandere and Pinzauti for such an excellent course. I highly recommend it to anyone interested in arbitration and its different types and forms.
By Ethige B S•
Oct 26, 2018
The course International Law in Action: the arbitration of international disputes is explanation very good and starting one and two lessons are not so difficult. But third questions are bit difficult. May be fourth and final exam might be like third questions have to spend more time to answer. I am studying law because of involving United Nation activities and improve my knowledge and not to become a professional layer. Thank very much Coursera helping to study law. Best wishers to the Coursera organization team.
By saurabh s•
May 11, 2018
Excellent course for those who are engaged in international dispute settlement and it will serve as much needed food for thought for those who wishes to build their intellect in given field. It is also a gateway for those who wishes to see themself in Hague and particularly who want to do an advance LLM which Leiden University is about to offer. Highly recommendable!.
By Hope M•
Apr 6, 2018
This was a very insightful course. The manner in which it is structured allows a considerable in-depth coverage of content and direction for further personal development.
By KRUSCH P A•
May 9, 2020
I recommend this course on International Arbitration to all, especially to those who want to get an introduction to International Arbitration law.
By Eseosa O•
Nov 10, 2019
It was a very interesting course. The links and resources to articles, was very helpful and also the cases that were used to teach the course.
By Sigifredo D R•
Oct 31, 2020
Un curso que sin duda alguna cambio mi perspectiva del Arbitraje Internacional, logré acrecentar mis conocimientos sobre las controversias arbitrales en el contexto internacional. Que duda cabe que este curso es totalmente práctico e indispensable para cualquier estudiante de derecho del mundo que tenga interés por la investigación, difusión y análisis de las mejores prácticas arbitrales.
By Rufus M•
Nov 14, 2021
This was my first exposure to the subject area of international arbitration. From this course, however, I was able to learn so much and use what I learned to better understand the field of international law and how it is practiced. I would definitely recommend this course to anyone interested in international law. Great course; well-taught, and very interesting and informative.
By Syed S D•
May 12, 2020
It has been pleasure for me that i fully understand the important concepts of International Arbitration through this course. The lectures are designed and delivered nicely in a concise form in very easy way to understand the comprehensive knowledge within a short course. Thanks the institution and both the learned teachers.
By Mohamed M G•
Feb 17, 2019
The course content is clearly articulated and the mode of delivery (lecture videos) very personal and accommodating. I have thoroughly enjoyed and gained so much from the course work that I feel ready to practice Arbitration of International Disputes.
I highly recommend this course to any person interested in this field.
By Bhagya G•
May 18, 2020
This is a great course which provides a broad understanding regarding the Arbitration of International Disputes. It was an interesting experience and I learned a lot from this Course. Thank you very much university of Leiden and Coursera, for providing such opportunities to learn online and obtain Knowledge.
By Edmund K•
Aug 6, 2021
This course really taught me on how did dispute settlements work among state and non-state actors. The reading materials provided for every quiz had help me a lot to further expand my understanding regarding this issue. Overall, a very educative and interactive course for future international lawyers.
By Anil R N•
Nov 13, 2021
This course provides some interesting perspectives on investment arbitration and helps the student to understand the subject matter in an enjoyable manner. The discussions are worth reading to get varying perspectives and knowledge of law as it exists in other jurisdictions.
By Irfan J•
Aug 24, 2020
Excellent course and materials. The course has acted as a refresher for my understanding of international arbitration law. The video lectures are comprehensive and recommended reading lists are very helpful. Thanks a lot to Universiteit Leiden and the course organisers.
By Satvir A•
Aug 8, 2021
The course is amazingly interresting and inforative with really good powerpoint presentations and the reading material. the quizes are really well structured. I have leanrt so much in a month! Highly recommend anyone interested in International Arbitration to enroll.
By Arvin A O•
Feb 8, 2018
The videos are instructive. The readings are relevant. The instructors are great. The course can be done at one's pace and preferred time. Overall, the course is a great place to start if one wishes to embark on a deeper understanding of international arbitration.
By Arniebelle M D•
Aug 9, 2020
It was such a wonderful experience to be part of this course. The video materials are very insightful, well-organized, and clearly delivered. In addition, the optional reading resources provided definitely helped in gaining a deeper understanding of the topic.
By widy•
Aug 13, 2021
Thank you so much for the lessons! I received a lot and learned a lot about Arbitration!
I love the class not only for the materials given but also from the way Prof. Eric and Dr. Gauzi explanations that is very simple and easy to understand.
Thank you.
By Samba M•
Nov 18, 2019
Great course that equips one with adequate knowledge of Arbitration of International Disputes, a great indeed for budding arbitrators who want to dive deeper and gain a better understanding of international dispute resolution specifically arbitration
By Nishtha K•
Aug 9, 2020
Excellent course with an adequate introduction to International Arbitration, including Investment Arbitration. I highly recommend this course to anyone venturing into this field of law.
By Kelly B•
Aug 9, 2021
In my opinion, this course make me understand the arbitration history, the importantation of investment arbitration, and basically all the institution of arbitration. As a future lawyer, I am expecting to be a good one and be careful at the moment to establish an arbitral clause. One thing i really loved, was learning more English in relation to law. I really recommend this course to my classmates, because it is easy to understand and very practical! Thank you so much for give me thise opportunity