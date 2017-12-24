About this Course

4,137 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Manchester

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,193 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What is Global Health?

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 7 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Global Health definitions, case studies and evolution

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Humanitarian Response

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Humanitarian Dilemmas

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GLOBAL HEALTH AND HUMANITARIANISM

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder