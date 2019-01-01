Tim Jacoby completed his PhD and an Economic and Social Research Council Post-Doctoral Fellowship in the Department of Politics at the University of York. He joined the Institute for Development Policy & Management at the University of Manchester in 2003 where he is now a professor and co-founder of the Humanitarian and Conflict Response Institute. His research has focused on state development in Turkey as well as broader topics related to political violence, civil society, Islam, nationalism and post-conflict reconstruction. He has published more than 25 articles in international journals and acted as guest editor for Disasters, International Studies Review, Middle East Critique, Progress in Development Studies and the Journal of Peasant Studies. He is also author of Social Power and the Turkish State (Frank Cass, 2004), Disaster Management and Civil Society: Earthquake Relief in Japan, Turkey and India (I.B. Tauris, 2005, with Alpaslan Özerdem), Understanding Conflict & Violence: Interdisciplinary and Theoretical Approaches (Routledge, 2008), Peace in Turkey 2023: The Question of Human Security and Conflict Transformation, (Lexington, 2013, also with Alpaslan Özerdem) and The NGO-Military Complex in Afghanistan (MUP, 2016, with Eric James).