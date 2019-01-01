Profile

Prof Tim Jacoby

Professor

Bio

Tim Jacoby completed his PhD and an Economic and Social Research Council Post-Doctoral Fellowship in the Department of Politics at the University of York. He joined the Institute for Development Policy & Management at the University of Manchester in 2003 where he is now a professor and co-founder of the Humanitarian and Conflict Response Institute. His research has focused on state development in Turkey as well as broader topics related to political violence, civil society, Islam, nationalism and post-conflict reconstruction. He has published more than 25 articles in international journals and acted as guest editor for Disasters, International Studies Review, Middle East Critique, Progress in Development Studies and the Journal of Peasant Studies. He is also author of Social Power and the Turkish State (Frank Cass, 2004), Disaster Management and Civil Society: Earthquake Relief in Japan, Turkey and India (I.B. Tauris, 2005, with Alpaslan Özerdem), Understanding Conflict & Violence: Interdisciplinary and Theoretical Approaches (Routledge, 2008), Peace in Turkey 2023: The Question of Human Security and Conflict Transformation, (Lexington, 2013, also with Alpaslan Özerdem) and The NGO-Military Complex in Afghanistan (MUP, 2016, with Eric James).

Courses

Global Health and Humanitarianism

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder