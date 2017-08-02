BM
Jun 6, 2020
Excellent, interesting course with knowledgable speakers and a vast array of reading material and additional educational resources. I have thoroughly enjoyed this course and am inspired to learn more!
GO
Mar 29, 2021
I would like to thank all my tutors for their time and knowledge for this insightful course. I thank COURSERA for putting up such programs to educate and train to equip us for the world and beyond
By Tarik A S•
Aug 2, 2017
Thank you very much honorable Professors it was the very informative and knowledgeable course especially for third world countries.
By Amy H•
Jun 4, 2020
I was really impressed by this course. It is a fantastic introduction to Global Health and Humanitarianism which covers a lot of key topics and provokes independent thinking and discussion.
By Alisha H•
Oct 21, 2017
Very informative, it has shown me different perspectives on the subject of humanitarianism, the law and international law, the scrutiny of this law, and the challenges humanitarian organisations face; as well as information about true events.
By stacey m•
Jun 24, 2020
I thought this course was excellent and I really enjoyed it and learned lots. The lecturers were great and all the materials used were very helpful and it was a creative too I would and have recommended for others to complete this course.
By KLARA V•
Dec 25, 2017
Great course with lot of important and interesting information. I specially appreaciate the different points of view from professionals working in the field.
By Michael K•
Oct 26, 2018
It has a great moment being with you guys I thank God for I've been taking my time to push on with the coursera.
By Winston A W•
Jun 8, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Aluizio B M•
Jun 17, 2020
So good.
By Jatinder S•
Nov 16, 2018
I think it offers a really basic understanding and starting point for anyone interested to explore this subject further. The speakers are frank in putting their individual ideas on some of the controversial areas in field of Humanitarianism and even at the level of this course, I felt the discussions do stimulate you to think deeply and align, reflect and challenge your personal views and principles to wider humanitarian field. I thoroughly enjoyed the course.
By Sergio A G R•
Apr 21, 2021
This is a road through the worst and the best of the world. Between war, natural disasters, international tensions, poverty, public health, preventive and assistance healthcare, this course remind us why we are doing what we are doing and why we are where we are. Just here, learning for the others wellbeing
By Thaung H•
Apr 15, 2018
It is a great course that attracted me until the end of the course. I am very eager to learn more about humanitarism and RTP and global health. Teachers were also great. Theie essence were very clear and easily understandable. I can learn global health as well as my listening skill at the same time.
By Bethany M•
Jun 7, 2020
By Grace O•
Mar 30, 2021
By Desmonio O O•
Feb 19, 2019
Aspects of global health have been well articulated in the humanitarian context and I think with a combination of related courses it can be interesting.
By Donna E•
Nov 25, 2017
This is a very important and timely subject. I would definitely recommend this course to my family and friends.
By ThomasIwalla•
Feb 20, 2018
Relevant and appropriate for health workers in the humanitarian sector and in developing countries.
By John B•
Jul 18, 2017
I think the visual aides could have been better, but the course was very informative, thank you.
By Dr.Mehedi H•
Jan 18, 2019
its great to learn and share, thanks again for the community who taught me at this extent.
By Tofail A•
Aug 13, 2019
It is a great option for the humanitarian those who are not health professional .
By TENNAKOONGE D D T T•
Oct 17, 2020
This is a great course and I gained a lot of knowledge about humanitarianism.
By MURLI M•
Jan 7, 2021
I enjoyed the lectures and other links from the teaching faculties
By Alfred E D J•
Mar 23, 2020
The course is informative, experienced-based and practical.
By David H•
Nov 13, 2018
Very insightful and well put together course. Thank-you
By Vivek S•
Jul 20, 2020
Great Course on Humanitarian Aspects of our World!
By Alejandra S•
Mar 6, 2022
Fantastic! Very informative, I learned a lot!!