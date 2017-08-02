Chevron Left
Back to Global Health and Humanitarianism

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Global Health and Humanitarianism by University of Manchester

4.7
stars
187 ratings
42 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to the Global Health and Humanitarianism MOOC. We are delighted to have you with us, and hope that the next six weeks will provide an interesting and thoughtful experience for you. We hope the course will give you an overview of global health and humanitarianism in theory and in practice. These fields overlap, and are connected, in many significant ways. However, we have used three key themes to explore our subjects: each key theme will be discussed over two week blocks by specialist course lecturers, and supported by unique video perspectives by three keynote speakers who are leading specialists in the field. - Weeks 1 & 2: An Introduction to Global Health Dr Amy Hughes MBE; - Weeks 3 & 4: Humanitarian Responses and Dilemmas Dr Tim Jacoby; - Weeks 5 & 6: The Right to Humanitarian Assistance and the Responsibility to Protect Dr Kirsten Howarth. To get the best out of the course we encourage you to try and set aside a few hours each week. This will give you time to work through videos, written materials and linked resources, and to get involved with discussion with other learners. We have provided a variety of different readings, resources and suggested activity based on the course content. Some will be essential to your understanding of the MOOC themes, and to assessment (if you have chosen to take part in assessment activity). Others will be for those of you who want to discover more about a particular subject or perspective, or to make your own study of global health or humanitarianism in action. Check through the weekly resources and content to find out which best suit your needs. During the course we will look at a range of different opinions and debates, linked to key themes and addressing ethics and moral issues. We hope you will be inspired and encouraged to explore and share your own perspectives, and those of others, throughout the course. Different viewpoints are essential to understanding global health and humanitarian practice. We hope you enjoy the next six weeks finding out about Global Health and Humanitarianism, and look forward to hearing from you on the discussion boards....

Top reviews

BM

Jun 6, 2020

Excellent, interesting course with knowledgable speakers and a vast array of reading material and additional educational resources. I have thoroughly enjoyed this course and am inspired to learn more!

GO

Mar 29, 2021

I would like to thank all my tutors for their time and knowledge for this insightful course. I thank COURSERA for putting up such programs to educate and train to equip us for the world and beyond

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 42 Reviews for Global Health and Humanitarianism

By Tarik A S

Aug 2, 2017

Thank you very much honorable Professors it was the very informative and knowledgeable course especially for third world countries.

By Amy H

Jun 4, 2020

I was really impressed by this course. It is a fantastic introduction to Global Health and Humanitarianism which covers a lot of key topics and provokes independent thinking and discussion.

By Alisha H

Oct 21, 2017

Very informative, it has shown me different perspectives on the subject of humanitarianism, the law and international law, the scrutiny of this law, and the challenges humanitarian organisations face; as well as information about true events.

By stacey m

Jun 24, 2020

I thought this course was excellent and I really enjoyed it and learned lots. The lecturers were great and all the materials used were very helpful and it was a creative too I would and have recommended for others to complete this course.

By KLARA V

Dec 25, 2017

Great course with lot of important and interesting information. I specially appreaciate the different points of view from professionals working in the field.

By Michael K

Oct 26, 2018

It has a great moment being with you guys I thank God for I've been taking my time to push on with the coursera.

By Winston A W

Jun 8, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Aluizio B M

Jun 17, 2020

So good.

By Jatinder S

Nov 16, 2018

I think it offers a really basic understanding and starting point for anyone interested to explore this subject further. The speakers are frank in putting their individual ideas on some of the controversial areas in field of Humanitarianism and even at the level of this course, I felt the discussions do stimulate you to think deeply and align, reflect and challenge your personal views and principles to wider humanitarian field. I thoroughly enjoyed the course.

By Sergio A G R

Apr 21, 2021

This is a road through the worst and the best of the world. Between war, natural disasters, international tensions, poverty, public health, preventive and assistance healthcare, this course remind us why we are doing what we are doing and why we are where we are. Just here, learning for the others wellbeing

By Thaung H

Apr 15, 2018

It is a great course that attracted me until the end of the course. I am very eager to learn more about humanitarism and RTP and global health. Teachers were also great. Theie essence were very clear and easily understandable. I can learn global health as well as my listening skill at the same time.

By Bethany M

Jun 7, 2020

Excellent, interesting course with knowledgable speakers and a vast array of reading material and additional educational resources. I have thoroughly enjoyed this course and am inspired to learn more!

By Grace O

Mar 30, 2021

I would like to thank all my tutors for their time and knowledge for this insightful course. I thank COURSERA for putting up such programs to educate and train to equip us for the world and beyond

By Desmonio O O

Feb 19, 2019

Aspects of global health have been well articulated in the humanitarian context and I think with a combination of related courses it can be interesting.

By Donna E

Nov 25, 2017

This is a very important and timely subject. I would definitely recommend this course to my family and friends.

By ThomasIwalla

Feb 20, 2018

Relevant and appropriate for health workers in the humanitarian sector and in developing countries.

By John B

Jul 18, 2017

I think the visual aides could have been better, but the course was very informative, thank you.

By Dr.Mehedi H

Jan 18, 2019

its great to learn and share, thanks again for the community who taught me at this extent.

By Tofail A

Aug 13, 2019

It is a great option for the humanitarian those who are not health professional .

By TENNAKOONGE D D T T

Oct 17, 2020

This is a great course and I gained a lot of knowledge about humanitarianism.

By MURLI M

Jan 7, 2021

I enjoyed the lectures and other links from the teaching faculties

By Alfred E D J

Mar 23, 2020

The course is informative, experienced-based and practical.

By David H

Nov 13, 2018

Very insightful and well put together course. Thank-you

By Vivek S

Jul 20, 2020

Great Course on Humanitarian Aspects of our World!

By Alejandra S

Mar 6, 2022

F​antastic! Very informative, I learned a lot!!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder