Profile

Dr Amy Hughes

Clinical Academic Lecturer in Emergency Response

    Bio

    Dr Amy Hughes is a Clinical Academic Lecturer in Emergency Response at the Humanitarian and Conflict Response Institute (HCRI), University of Manchester. She is heavily involved in the development of the UK International Emergency Trauma Register and training of its clinicians. The UKIETR aims to provide a structured approach to training of medical teams deploying to disasters to ensure a governed, co-ordinated, clinically competent and guided approach to medical care in disasters. The UK team has recently returned from Typhoon Haiyan. Amy is also completing a PhD – ‘The Role and Training of Foreign Medical Teams in Sudden Onset Disasters.’ She is course convener for the Emergency Humanitarian Assistance module and contributes to the Global Health Diploma.

    Clinically, Amy is an Emergency Medicine and Pre-Hospital Care clinician, having recently finished working with London Helicopter Emergency Medical Service prior to which she worked with Medecins Sans Frontier in post-conflict Northern Sri Lanka. She has completed the Diploma Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (Liv) and European Masters in Disaster Medicine.

    Courses

    Global Health and Humanitarianism

