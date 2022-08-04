Benjamin (Ben) is the coordinator of this MOOC. He is also affiliated with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) as a humanitarian public health researcher. He holds a Master's degree in Global Health from the University of Copenhagen, building on his background in business, economics, and management. His research focuses on the intersection of public health and the private sector with an emphasis on equitable health systems, joint-impact partnerships, and sustainability. His most recent work with LSHTM explores new ways of addressing the emerging challenge of chronic disease care in complex humanitarian settings. He is a co-author of a book chapter of the 2021 Handbook of Global Health focused on analysing the burden of disease in humanitarian settings. Benjamin continuously strives to apply a critical lens to global health research and to advance practical ways of how equitable partnerships and global and historic power dimensions can be acknowledged and dismantled. This included previous projects in and with research partners from Afghanistan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Palestine. His other interests centre around the design and facilitation of embodied learning experiences and the elusive notions of self-development and leadership. He has previously helped develop the Future Leaders program for young, inspirational professionals in Copenhagen and globally.