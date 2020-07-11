This course, Public Health in Humanitarian Crises 1, introduces discussions about the public health approach to problems experienced by people affected by disasters, both natural and related to conflict. The course discusses the many changes which occur in people’s lives when they are uprooted by a disaster, ranging from changes in disease patterns, access to health care, livelihoods, shelter, sanitary conditions, nutritional status, etceteras. We will explore what humanitarian interventions could look like if we want to mitigate the effects of disasters. The course content is a mix of theoretical knowledge and many practical examples from recent disasters. We think this course is unique because it contains so many practical ‘real-life’ examples and is taught by instructors and guest lecturers who together have over 200 years of experience in this field.
- Nutrition
- International Law
- Humanitarian
- Public Health
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Module 1: Humanitarian Disasters and Public Health
In this module we will define what we mean by disasters, hazards, risks and vulnerabilities. We look at patterns and trends and understand the role of public health in disasters.
Module 2: Humanitarian Actors and Coordination
There are many humanitarian actors that play a role in a disaster. This module describes many of them and also looks at various coordination models that are used.
Module 3: Water and Sanitation
This module describes the burden of, and mechanisms of, sanitation and water-related diseases in humanitarian crises. We also illustrate the various strategies and priorities that can be used to reduce outbreaks of those diseases.
Module 4: Livelihoods and Food Security in Humanitarian Crises
Disasters affect livelihoods. This module illustrates how and what livelihoods strategies families use to cope with a crisis. We also describe what food security entails and ways to assess it. We look at various livelihoods support programs that can be used in disaster settings.
Module 5: Nutrition in Humanitarian Crises
This module looks at who is at risk to become malnourished in a disaster context and why that is the case. We will describe various types of malnutrition, the treatment and various preventative actions.
Module 6: Management of Diseases in Humanitarian Crises
This module examines the patterns of disease in affected populations. We will understand how the changes in population characteristics as well as life styles have changed the nature of the burden of disease populations from that of predominantly communicable to a pattern of non communicable diseases.
Module 7: Health Care in Humanitarian Emergencies
Disasters put special strains on the provision of health services as demands increase and resources to meet these needs diminish. The six major components of health services may be each damaged in different ways, and all can require urgent attention. This is all discussed in this module.
Module 8: Shelter in a Humanitarian Setting
In this module we talk about shelter and what it means. We describe how and which shelter solutions contribute towards immediate and longer-term recovery of people affected by disasters.
I think this is the perfect springboard for entry level humanitarian professionals who considering a career in humanitarian aid, and global and public health
EXCELLENT COURSE. Well organized. Knowledge delivered in understandable manner. Lot new dimensions were discovered
it is really amazing , I got a lot of information and skills . and I am welling to go crises 2 thank you very much .
great course ! i wished if there was a way to ask questions or if there was some more examples of humanitarian interventions .
