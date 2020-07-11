About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Nutrition
  • International Law
  • Humanitarian
  • Public Health
Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Humanitarian Disasters and Public Health

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Module 2: Humanitarian Actors and Coordination

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Water and Sanitation

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Module 4: Livelihoods and Food Security in Humanitarian Crises

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 5: Nutrition in Humanitarian Crises

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 6: Management of Diseases in Humanitarian Crises

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 40 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 7: Health Care in Humanitarian Emergencies

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 8: Shelter in a Humanitarian Setting

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

