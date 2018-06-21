AM
Feb 5, 2020
It was a totally new domain for me to learn, Very informative and very very well articulated. Even a person like me who knew almost nothing about it, is now interested in working in it. Thanks a lot.
AO
Apr 27, 2020
I have earned very good and valuable knowledge that refresh and improved my career level one step forward,\n\nthank you very much for every single one how worked hard to produce this great course.
By Julie M•
Jun 21, 2018
Very valuable course for people new to health, but not new to humanitarian work. Highly recommended for those interested in learning more about public health in humanitarian crises!
By Tofail A•
Aug 30, 2019
I am honestly happy to get this opportunity to learn the Public Health in Humanitarian Crises from the world pioneer university. Just right for me as a humanitarian worker.
By Abdifatah B•
Mar 28, 2018
this course was exceptional, well prepared, every module have clear and achievable objective, the presentation was excellence according to quality of the video and the content
By Jolanta G•
Aug 8, 2017
This is one of the wonderful courses, which explains a lot of unanswered questions . I would highly recommend to everyone who dreams about the peace in the world...
By Morteza•
May 10, 2019
The course opened my eye to see heath is not only treat a patient but also consider people.
By Seyed-Moeen H•
Mar 18, 2021
Strongly recommend to those who want to start their career in Humanitarian Health and want to get a solid background in the field. Of course not everything is covered but it provides an excellent foundation.
Be ware that you might wait for your certificate for 1 week since your final assignment needs peer review.
By KABERA R•
Dec 22, 2017
As a humanitarian clinician ,learning some public health aspects is worthy and has helped me to understand so many issues related to my current work in the field.
Eg: The clinical care is for individual or person interests and the public heath approach is for the population interest in general.
By Wasswa A T•
Aug 8, 2020
The course was every informative and educative. The structure and lay out was phenomenon. The instructors were excellent and have got an enormous amount of experience with humanitarian crisis management. They provided live examples they encountered during their work.
By Nifemi O•
May 2, 2020
I had a great time studying this course. I've learnt so much about disease outbreak, livelihood, malnutrition and how to combat these situations. As a graduate of Human nutrition and dietetics, I have been blessed!
I'm going to the next course. Thank you!
By Yim S T C•
May 2, 2020
Absolutely brilliant course, very well thought-out lesson plans and a great deal of effort put into the recorded lectures. It has definitely solidified my interest in global health!
By Anna R•
Jan 3, 2018
Very interesting
By Md. Z R•
May 4, 2018
Excellent.
By Leonardo A•
Jan 5, 2021
EU FIQUEI MUITO IMPRESSIONADO PELOS CURSOS QUE A COURSERA OFERECE. ADMIRO BASTANTE QUAO RICOS SAO OS CURSOS APRESENTADOS, MULTIDISCIPLINARES , EXPLICATICATIVOS , EXAUSTIVOS E RELACIONADOS COM CASOS REAIS E PRATICOS.
FACILITA CONHECER GENTE DE TODO O MUNDO E INTERACCAO COM DIVERSAS PERSONALIDADES ACDEMICAS. COM O SEU PODER DE TRANSMISSAO DE CONHECIMENTOS E PRATICAS ADQUIRIDAS NA SUA EXPERIENCIA PROFISSIONAL.
COMO PETICAO, GOSTARIA QUE ME FOSSE EMITIDO CERTIFICADO DE CONCLUSAO DESTE CURSO PARA PODER CONTINUAR O SEGUNDO. POIS, AJUDARIA-ME MUITO A ENCONTRAR EMPREGO. HA MUITAS VAGAS RELACIONADAS A AREAS DE EMERGENGIAS. SOU DESEMPREGADO E RESPONSAVEL DE MUITA GENTE FAMILIAR EM MOCAMBIQUE, SOU O PRIMEIRO FILHO DA CASA. MEU PAI NAO TENHO, SO FIQUEI COM MINHA MAE. PECO IMENSO O CERTIFICADO.
MUITO GRATO POR TER DESCOBERTO O VOSSO SITE DE CURSOS
By Abu S M S•
Nov 11, 2017
To me the course has designed in such a way that it is suitable for any person to get a basic understanding on the complexity to respond a humanitarian crisis. Professor Gilbert, Professor Spiegel, Professor Ververs, Professor Robert and Ms Jana Mason have made the course interesting, entertaining and they have engaged me with practical experiences which helped me to understand or conceptualize the complex issues around Humanitarian Crisis. I am glad that I have got the opportunity to go through the course and I feel I have had a solid foundation on the basic problems during humanitarian crisis and how I can put myself
By Arnab M•
Apr 27, 2020
It was indeed a privilege to learn about Public Health in Humanitarian Crises-1 from the renowned John Hopkins University. PHHC addressed the broad issues that can affect the public health and healthcare system during a disaster and how as a public health professional we need to handle the situation. This course provided a solid foundation on issues that impact the population health and healthcare system during an emergency. I am now pursuing Public Health in Humanitarian Crises-2 for because I am confident that this learnings will help me to redefine my work.
Thanks to John Hopkins Team and Coursera.
By Gerbert•
Jun 5, 2020
Being International Civil Servant, I had a privilege on working on various projects for countries in emergency situations. For me the course is a great Opportunity to learn and strengthen my knowledge in the field. Many things I was doing without better knowledge, now with what I learned through the course, I will be more efficient on work.
Really appreciate the Lecturers, they have done a great work. Thanks
By Celestine M•
Feb 7, 2021
I RELATE SO MUCH WITH THIS PARTICULAR COURSE ESPECIALLY THE HUMANITARIAN ASPECT AND FOOD SECURITY. THANK YOU JOHNS HOPKINS AND THE LECTURES WHO PUT THIS INSIGHTFUL KNOWLEDGE OUT FOR US,IT IS AN EYE OPENING TO KNOW WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENS TO PEOPLE,WHAT SOME HUMANS HAD TO GO THROUGH AT ONE POINT OR THE OTHER IN LIFE.
THIS IS EXACTLY WHY I LEFT MY BANKING JOB TO BECOME A HUMANITARIAN WORKER.
By raya a•
Jul 25, 2017
This is the course for everyone interested in the humanitarian field or for professionals looking to refresh their information. The content is very rich, well structured, evidence-based as well as visionary. I benefited a lot despite my years of working in this field, and I am looking forward to other insightful courses in the near future. Thank you
By Tommy G•
Jun 11, 2019
Excellent course! It allowed me to increase my understanding in public health measures for humanitarian crises and disasters. The teachers are very knowledgeable about the field and the information they provide was excellent to continue my education in the healthcare field. God Bless You All!
By JOSEFINA J•
May 2, 2018
This course helps in the understanding & identifying humanitarian crises and the role of public health care managers. I think it accomplished its goals and objectives of imparting and sharing that knowledge to create experiences. Very good job; Mija Ververs and Dr. Gilbert Burnham!
By Sergio C•
May 3, 2020
It is a very fluid course, that provides a rich and articulated overview of the main areas of intervention in humanitarian crisis and with descriptions about the methodologies and approaches needed to conduct meaningful assessments and analysis.
By Nad O•
Feb 11, 2019
It was detailed but not too difficult to follow. It gets you thinking about the issues that we face presently in the world and shows you was to apply your classroom learning to real life situations. I am glad I took the course.
By ayoub a•
May 11, 2018
Good course, I liked the smooth division of the topics and the lectures simple and comprehensive way in tackling different public health matters, giving related examples from ongoing crisis and lesson learned from past crises.
By Michael E•
Dec 4, 2017
The course is an eye opener to diverse health conditions associated with humanitarian crisis. Of particular interest is the understanding that these conditions or challenges are not just limited to communicable diseases.
By Francesca A•
Nov 1, 2018
Well structured and interesting content!
Highly recommended for inexperienced humanitarian workers.
Wish we could have more materials to read and deepen our knowledge on these topics! I would have liked to learn more.