Chevron Left
Back to Public Health in Humanitarian Crises 1

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Public Health in Humanitarian Crises 1 by Johns Hopkins University

4.8
stars
480 ratings
139 reviews

About the Course

This course, Public Health in Humanitarian Crises 1, introduces discussions about the public health approach to problems experienced by people affected by disasters, both natural and related to conflict. The course discusses the many changes which occur in people’s lives when they are uprooted by a disaster, ranging from changes in disease patterns, access to health care, livelihoods, shelter, sanitary conditions, nutritional status, etceteras. We will explore what humanitarian interventions could look like if we want to mitigate the effects of disasters. The course content is a mix of theoretical knowledge and many practical examples from recent disasters. We think this course is unique because it contains so many practical ‘real-life’ examples and is taught by instructors and guest lecturers who together have over 200 years of experience in this field. The course consists of 10 modules totaling approximately 9-10 hours of delivered content with an additional 2-3 hours of self-work (quizzes and writing and evaluating a short peer-review assignment) as well as lively discussions forums. The course has been designed in a way that each module builds on the lessons of previous modules. However, you may do the modules in any order and some can be done separately. You do not have to pay for this course if you choose to enroll without a certificate. Sometimes referred to as auditing, enrolling without a certificate means that you will have access to all of the videos, quizzes, assignments, and discussions. The only difference is that you will not receive a certificate upon completion. Click the Enroll Without a Certificate link to sign up and begin the course. Even if you enroll in a session that has yet to begin, you may access most of the course materials right away by clicking the Preview Course Materials link. However, you will have to wait for the session to begin before posting your comments on the discussion forum or accessing the final peer-reviewed assessment. Visit the Learner Help Center for details about session schedules. If you want to learn more, there is a second course which follows this one entitled, Public Health in Humanitarian Crises 2. We welcome you to take this. The course has a similar set-up and discusses additional topics, such as infectious disease outbreaks, disease epidemiology, maternal and newborn health, mental health, humanitarian project design, humanitarian principles, and many other topics....

Top reviews

AM

Feb 5, 2020

It was a totally new domain for me to learn, Very informative and very very well articulated. Even a person like me who knew almost nothing about it, is now interested in working in it. Thanks a lot.

AO

Apr 27, 2020

I have earned very good and valuable knowledge that refresh and improved my career level one step forward,\n\nthank you very much for every single one how worked hard to produce this great course.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 140 Reviews for Public Health in Humanitarian Crises 1

By Julie M

Jun 21, 2018

Very valuable course for people new to health, but not new to humanitarian work. Highly recommended for those interested in learning more about public health in humanitarian crises!

By Tofail A

Aug 30, 2019

I am honestly happy to get this opportunity to learn the Public Health in Humanitarian Crises from the world pioneer university. Just right for me as a humanitarian worker.

By Abdifatah B

Mar 28, 2018

this course was exceptional, well prepared, every module have clear and achievable objective, the presentation was excellence according to quality of the video and the content

By Jolanta G

Aug 8, 2017

This is one of the wonderful courses, which explains a lot of unanswered questions . I would highly recommend to everyone who dreams about the peace in the world...

By Morteza

May 10, 2019

The course opened my eye to see heath is not only treat a patient but also consider people.

By Seyed-Moeen H

Mar 18, 2021

Strongly recommend to those who want to start their career in Humanitarian Health and want to get a solid background in the field. Of course not everything is covered but it provides an excellent foundation.

Be ware that you might wait for your certificate for 1 week since your final assignment needs peer review.

By KABERA R

Dec 22, 2017

As a humanitarian clinician ,learning some public health aspects is worthy and has helped me to understand so many issues related to my current work in the field.

Eg: The clinical care is for individual or person interests and the public heath approach is for the population interest in general.

By Wasswa A T

Aug 8, 2020

The course was every informative and educative. The structure and lay out was phenomenon. The instructors were excellent and have got an enormous amount of experience with humanitarian crisis management. They provided live examples they encountered during their work.

By Nifemi O

May 2, 2020

I had a great time studying this course. I've learnt so much about disease outbreak, livelihood, malnutrition and how to combat these situations. As a graduate of Human nutrition and dietetics, I have been blessed!

I'm going to the next course. Thank you!

By Yim S T C

May 2, 2020

Absolutely brilliant course, very well thought-out lesson plans and a great deal of effort put into the recorded lectures. It has definitely solidified my interest in global health!

By Anna R

Jan 3, 2018

Very interesting

By Md. Z R

May 4, 2018

Excellent.

By Leonardo A

Jan 5, 2021

EU FIQUEI MUITO IMPRESSIONADO PELOS CURSOS QUE A COURSERA OFERECE. ADMIRO BASTANTE QUAO RICOS SAO OS CURSOS APRESENTADOS, MULTIDISCIPLINARES , EXPLICATICATIVOS , EXAUSTIVOS E RELACIONADOS COM CASOS REAIS E PRATICOS.

FACILITA CONHECER GENTE DE TODO O MUNDO E INTERACCAO COM DIVERSAS PERSONALIDADES ACDEMICAS. COM O SEU PODER DE TRANSMISSAO DE CONHECIMENTOS E PRATICAS ADQUIRIDAS NA SUA EXPERIENCIA PROFISSIONAL.

COMO PETICAO, GOSTARIA QUE ME FOSSE EMITIDO CERTIFICADO DE CONCLUSAO DESTE CURSO PARA PODER CONTINUAR O SEGUNDO. POIS, AJUDARIA-ME MUITO A ENCONTRAR EMPREGO. HA MUITAS VAGAS RELACIONADAS A AREAS DE EMERGENGIAS. SOU DESEMPREGADO E RESPONSAVEL DE MUITA GENTE FAMILIAR EM MOCAMBIQUE, SOU O PRIMEIRO FILHO DA CASA. MEU PAI NAO TENHO, SO FIQUEI COM MINHA MAE. PECO IMENSO O CERTIFICADO.

MUITO GRATO POR TER DESCOBERTO O VOSSO SITE DE CURSOS

By Abu S M S

Nov 11, 2017

To me the course has designed in such a way that it is suitable for any person to get a basic understanding on the complexity to respond a humanitarian crisis. Professor Gilbert, Professor Spiegel, Professor Ververs, Professor Robert and Ms Jana Mason have made the course interesting, entertaining and they have engaged me with practical experiences which helped me to understand or conceptualize the complex issues around Humanitarian Crisis. I am glad that I have got the opportunity to go through the course and I feel I have had a solid foundation on the basic problems during humanitarian crisis and how I can put myself

By Arnab M

Apr 27, 2020

It was indeed a privilege to learn about Public Health in Humanitarian Crises-1 from the renowned John Hopkins University. PHHC addressed the broad issues that can affect the public health and healthcare system during a disaster and how as a public health professional we need to handle the situation. This course provided a solid foundation on issues that impact the population health and healthcare system during an emergency. I am now pursuing Public Health in Humanitarian Crises-2 for because I am confident that this learnings will help me to redefine my work.

Thanks to John Hopkins Team and Coursera.

By Gerbert

Jun 5, 2020

Being International Civil Servant, I had a privilege on working on various projects for countries in emergency situations. For me the course is a great Opportunity to learn and strengthen my knowledge in the field. Many things I was doing without better knowledge, now with what I learned through the course, I will be more efficient on work.

Really appreciate the Lecturers, they have done a great work. Thanks

By Celestine M

Feb 7, 2021

I RELATE SO MUCH WITH THIS PARTICULAR COURSE ESPECIALLY THE HUMANITARIAN ASPECT AND FOOD SECURITY. THANK YOU JOHNS HOPKINS AND THE LECTURES WHO PUT THIS INSIGHTFUL KNOWLEDGE OUT FOR US,IT IS AN EYE OPENING TO KNOW WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENS TO PEOPLE,WHAT SOME HUMANS HAD TO GO THROUGH AT ONE POINT OR THE OTHER IN LIFE.

THIS IS EXACTLY WHY I LEFT MY BANKING JOB TO BECOME A HUMANITARIAN WORKER.

By raya a

Jul 25, 2017

This is the course for everyone interested in the humanitarian field or for professionals looking to refresh their information. The content is very rich, well structured, evidence-based as well as visionary. I benefited a lot despite my years of working in this field, and I am looking forward to other insightful courses in the near future. Thank you

By Tommy G

Jun 11, 2019

Excellent course! It allowed me to increase my understanding in public health measures for humanitarian crises and disasters. The teachers are very knowledgeable about the field and the information they provide was excellent to continue my education in the healthcare field. God Bless You All!

By JOSEFINA J

May 2, 2018

This course helps in the understanding & identifying humanitarian crises and the role of public health care managers. I think it accomplished its goals and objectives of imparting and sharing that knowledge to create experiences. Very good job; Mija Ververs and Dr. Gilbert Burnham!

By Sergio C

May 3, 2020

It is a very fluid course, that provides a rich and articulated overview of the main areas of intervention in humanitarian crisis and with descriptions about the methodologies and approaches needed to conduct meaningful assessments and analysis.

By Nad O

Feb 11, 2019

It was detailed but not too difficult to follow. It gets you thinking about the issues that we face presently in the world and shows you was to apply your classroom learning to real life situations. I am glad I took the course.

By ayoub a

May 11, 2018

Good course, I liked the smooth division of the topics and the lectures simple and comprehensive way in tackling different public health matters, giving related examples from ongoing crisis and lesson learned from past crises.

By Michael E

Dec 4, 2017

The course is an eye opener to diverse health conditions associated with humanitarian crisis. Of particular interest is the understanding that these conditions or challenges are not just limited to communicable diseases.

By Francesca A

Nov 1, 2018

Well structured and interesting content!

Highly recommended for inexperienced humanitarian workers.

Wish we could have more materials to read and deepen our knowledge on these topics! I would have liked to learn more.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder