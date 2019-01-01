Mija-Tesse Ververs completed her studies of Nutrition and Medicine in The Netherlands and obtained an MPH at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Since 2016, Mija is a Senior Associate at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and faculty at the Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health. She is also a Health Scientist/Senior Nutritionist at the Emergency Response and Recovery Branch at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She has over 30 years of experience and worked in many countries with more than 15 organizations including numerous International NGOs, IFRC, the UN, Government and Academic institutions. Before moving to the USA, she was working for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Geneva, Switzerland. Mija’s field of expertise lies in nutrition, public health, food security, livelihoods programming in countries affected by conflict or natural disasters.