Profile

Mija Ververs

Senior Associate

    Bio

    Mija-Tesse Ververs completed her studies of Nutrition and Medicine in The Netherlands and obtained an MPH at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Since 2016, Mija is a Senior Associate at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and faculty at the Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health. She is also a Health Scientist/Senior Nutritionist at the Emergency Response and Recovery Branch at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She has over 30 years of experience and worked in many countries with more than 15 organizations including numerous International NGOs, IFRC, the UN, Government and Academic institutions. Before moving to the USA, she was working for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Geneva, Switzerland. Mija’s field of expertise lies in nutrition, public health, food security, livelihoods programming in countries affected by conflict or natural disasters.

    Courses

    Public Health in Humanitarian Crises 1

    Public Health in Humanitarian Crises 2

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder