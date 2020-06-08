This course, Public Health in Humanitarian Crises 2, addresses public health issues of people affected by disasters, both natural or conflict-related. It discusses the many changes that occur in people’s lives when they are uprooted by a disaster, including many important topics related to humanitarian crises, such as when there is an epidemic a public health emergency; what do we mean with the humanitarian development nexus; what are the basics of disaster epidemiology and surveillance; humanitarian principles; and other very relevant topics. We will explore what humanitarian interventions could look like if we want to mitigate the effects of disasters.
Public Health in Humanitarian Crises 2Johns Hopkins University
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Nutrition
- International Law
- Humanitarian
- Public Health
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Disease Outbreak Management (Kevin Clarke)
This module describes features and strategies to detect disease outbreaks and the key aspects of an effective outbreak response.
Module 2: Maternal and Newborn Health (Hannah Tappis)
Maternal and newborn health care is an essential component of humanitarian health response. This module explains why and lists the key interventions at different phases of an emergency.
Module 3: Disaster Epidemiology and Surveillance (Les Roberts)
This module explains the importance and use of surveys and surveillance in humanitarian crises and uses many practical examples to illustrate the concepts.
Module 4: Humanitarian Principles (Gilbert Burnham)
This module describes the core humanitarian principles, their origin and explains how ethics can guide humanitarian decision-making.
Module 5: International Health Regulations and the Global Health Security Agenda (Lauren Sauer)
Disease outbreaks and other public health emergencies continue to increase in frequency and severity. This module describes the basic concepts of the International Health Regulations and the Global Health Security Agenda. It provides understanding when an emergency is a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
Module 6: Humanitarian and Development Nexus (Paul Spiegel)
In this module, the humanitarian-development nexus is explained together with the challenges of providing emergency assistance while taking into account the longer-term development needs of the host population and government.
Module 7: Infant Feeding in Disasters (Mija Ververs)
This module illustrates why infant feeding matters in a disaster setting, what to do and how to identify the warning signs for potential problems on infant feeding in a disaster.
Module 8: Humanitarian Project Design (Gilbert Burnham)
Planning is necessary for humanitarian emergencies. This module illustrates in practical terms the planning cycle and how this is used in humanitarian emergencies.
Reviews
- 5 stars83.33%
- 4 stars13.33%
- 1 star3.33%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PUBLIC HEALTH IN HUMANITARIAN CRISES 2
The course modules are fantastically very helpful to public health professionals in the fields, like me. It helped me acquire new skills and enhanced my other skills.
It's very good refresher course for humanitarian workers who are already at field and clear reference guide for newly joined humanitarian workers.
Very nice course and helpful for real world action.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.