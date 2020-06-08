About this Course

6,850 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Nutrition
  • International Law
  • Humanitarian
  • Public Health
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Disease Outbreak Management (Kevin Clarke)

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 23 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 2: Maternal and Newborn Health (Hannah Tappis)

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 3: Disaster Epidemiology and Surveillance (Les Roberts)

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 68 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 4: Humanitarian Principles (Gilbert Burnham)

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 88 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 5: International Health Regulations and the Global Health Security Agenda (Lauren Sauer)

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 6: Humanitarian and Development Nexus (Paul Spiegel)

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 7: Infant Feeding in Disasters (Mija Ververs)

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 50 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 8: Humanitarian Project Design (Gilbert Burnham)

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 73 min)

