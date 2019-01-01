Gilbert Burnham is a professor in the Department of International Health, and founder of the Center for Humanitarian Health. Gilbert is a physician with a background in tropical diseases and degrees from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. He has spent his career working on health programs in low and middle income countries. His research includes numerous studies throughout the world, most recently in Iraq, Syria and Jordan. Since 2002 he has been advising on national health programs in Afghanistan. Before joining Johns Hopkins, he managed health services in Malawi for 15 years including services for refugees from the Mozambican war. Gilbert teaches many courses at Johns Hopkins including the popular HELP course. He is an author of some 150 scholarly papers.