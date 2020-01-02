J
Jun 8, 2020
The course modules are fantastically very helpful to public health professionals in the fields, like me. It helped me acquire new skills and enhanced my other skills.
JD
Jan 1, 2020
It's very good refresher course for humanitarian workers who are already at field and clear reference guide for newly joined humanitarian workers.
By Janardan D•
Jan 1, 2020
By Joyce D•
Jul 15, 2020
On the whole I found the presentation of modules easy to follow, a couple were quick speakers, so I had to repeat the videos. The assignment challenged me as it has been years since studying a subject in any depth. I am pleased with my results so overall it was a worthwhile experience. Thank You.
By Jonathan C•
Jun 9, 2020
By Paul N A•
Sep 18, 2021
Excellent
By Rebecca B•
Jun 9, 2020
I enjoyed this course as much as the first one! As someone considering a future career in public health, it's wonderful to have the opportunity to be introduced to a variety of topics, and to expand my vocabulary related to disaster response and global crises. Thank you!
By Patrick T•
Jan 4, 2021
so happy to learn this course, I like the professors and their kind to teach their courses, their strategy helps me to improve my skills in public health in humanitarian crises. I thank you so much for all teachers.
By Arnab M•
May 9, 2020
Public Health in Humanitarian Crises 2 is an excellent online course available especially for those working in the humanitarian organisation and want to refresh their knowledge and skills for future response.
By MITCHELL S M•
Mar 14, 2022
Will gladly recommend to friends in Public Health.
By Mike S S•
Dec 11, 2021
The course has been so ducative
By opeyemi f•
Oct 2, 2020
The course was so excellent
By Stefany V•
Jul 13, 2020
Amazing course
By ISHAYA M•
Jan 5, 2021
Superlative
By André C•
May 10, 2022
Great
By Fokrul I•
May 11, 2020
GREAT
By Mona A A•
Jul 22, 2020
good
By Catherine B•
Feb 12, 2021
The teaching is great! However I finished my assignment in the first two weeks of January and now have had to continue paying the subscription to await 'peers' to write an assignment as I cannot finish the course AND the website won't let me un-enroll. This does not seem fair....
Otherwise- excellent teachers and topics! The format just needs a little work!
By Drissa S•
Nov 2, 2021
Personnellement je trouve tres interressant le cours et tres riche car je sors avec beaucoup de connaissance à l'issue de cette formation. Par ailleurs je n'ai pas bien compris l'exercice de validation par les pairs. plus d'indices pour les prohaines fois SVP.
By Kutane W T•
Aug 9, 2021
Very nice course and helpful for real world action.
By Juvenal A R L M P•
Jan 18, 2021
Necesito dar de baja este curso