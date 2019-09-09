About this Course

4,762 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,409 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Setting the Stage: Refugees, Displaced Persons, Conflict, and Complex Emergencies

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Healthcare in the Emergency Phase

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Disease Control

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Program Management

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HEALTH IN COMPLEX HUMANITARIAN EMERGENCIES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder