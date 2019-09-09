The Center for Humanitarian Emergencies is a partnership between CDC's Emergency Response and Recovery Branch and the Rollins School of Public Health that drives global collaboration, research and evidence based training to improve the lives and well-being of populations impacted by humanitarian emergencies.
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Setting the Stage: Refugees, Displaced Persons, Conflict, and Complex Emergencies
Defining complex humanitarian emergencies, the top priorities and response, and main actors involved.
Healthcare in the Emergency Phase
Mental health programming for populations impacted by emergencies, reproductive health, food and nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene.
Disease Control
Disease control, and communicable non-communicable diseases.
Program Management
Overview of an essential component of emergency management - program management.
I thought this was a great introduction to the big ideas. Makes we want to go volunteer!
It is short but very comprehensive including what we need to know about the Health aspects in complex humanitarian emergencies.
Brief but comprehensive. It's quite relevant to my job. Introduced frameworks are quite helpful to understand the basics of humanitarian response in CHEs.
Health in Complex Humanitarian Emergencies is a just right course of present humanitarian world especially for the emergency operations.
