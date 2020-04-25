In collaboration with the Rollins School of Public Health and the CDC's Division of Global Health Protection, Emergency Response, and Recovery Branch, this course introduces basic concepts and principles of communicating during a global crisis or emergency. It explores why communication during an emergency is different and the importance of adapting emergency messages to the needs of affected populations. Through sample scenarios, you will get the opportunity to identify information needs and develop useful messages using six guiding principles to help you communicate effectively and promote behaviors that reduce health risks during an emergency.
Communicating During Global EmergenciesEmory University
About this Course
Offered by
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Overview of Crisis and Emergency Risk Communications
During this week, we'll explore the framework of CERC, the primary function of risk communications, and consider common principles to follow when communicating to affected communities during a crisis.
Crisis Communication Planning
In this week, we'll consider the focus of communication during emergency response as well as the creation and application of a crisis communication plan.
International Health Regulations' Risk Communication Components
During our final week, we'll explore the International Health Regulations' four components of risk communication through a fictional scenario.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.97%
- 4 stars15.05%
- 3 stars2.55%
- 2 stars1.13%
- 1 star2.27%
TOP REVIEWS FROM COMMUNICATING DURING GLOBAL EMERGENCIES
It's rather quick and effective to learn the basics of communication in emergency. It could have been more interactive and the activities less repetitive (video and handouts). Overall satisfied!
Great insights and key learning on communication during global emergencies. The right message at the right time from the right person can save lives!
Effective Communication is a very essential tool in our daily lives especially during emergencies where the right information at the right time is received by the right person.
Thank You. I find the course very relevant across years and very helpful to me as I work in the development sector.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.