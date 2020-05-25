AG
May 26, 2020
The course was able to provide a simulation on emergency response mechanisms. The reading materials and video lectures provided are engaging and effectively introduces new concepts to a new learner.
SL
Apr 27, 2020
I enjoyed this taking this course and found the information to be useful in any emergency, not just global ones. I have already begun using some the techniques and they have proven to be helpful.
By Hana A•
May 25, 2020
The course description needs to be altered to reflect true content of course - Communication for Health and Public Works Professionals During Global Crisis.
As an enterprise communications professional, this course offered minimal information that would be useful to me in my profession.
By Aron A U G•
May 27, 2020
By A D•
May 27, 2020
Effective Communication is a very essential tool in our daily lives especially during emergencies where the right information at the right time is received by the right person.
By DARRYL S C•
May 13, 2020
Great course! Many of us may automatically consider a lot of the points covered when going through our own experiences but I like how this course covers each consideration into an easy to understand point. I also like how it makes the student understand the why behind each consideration. Highly recommended!
By Phongnarin S•
Apr 28, 2020
Great course! I learn a lot how to communicate with people in the fragile time. So I learn that kindness from our words really does matter. Thank you very much to everyone.
By Maryellen R•
Jun 25, 2020
This is an EXCELLENT (and Timely ) course. I wish our fearful Federal leaders had abided by these principles and utilized them.
Since March 1, 2020, (BE FIRST!!!), as our neighborhood Outreach person and Neighborhood Emergency Team leader, I have used these principles and strategy in publicizing info from the OR Health Authority on Covid-19 daily on our multi-neighborhood social media, "Nextdoor." I believe being the first source of info to publish, and continuing to publish frequently and regularly, "monopolized" the venue and eliminated a potential flood of rumors and worries. Rumor and anxiety THRIVES on Nextdoor social medium (pun intended). But not this time. Not yet.
By SD L•
Apr 28, 2020
By Desanka M•
Aug 13, 2020
Video lessons are high quality, it is easy to understand and very interesting. I believe that this course is really good for people who work or plan to work in Security sector.
By Tolulope B•
Apr 16, 2020
My knowledge about Communications particularly during emergency situations has increased 100%
By Philippe B•
Nov 14, 2019
Quality course, very clear and well done videos of professionals in the field.
By Gunjan R•
Apr 9, 2020
This course will help me in becoming a good citizen and help society.
By Md A R•
Apr 8, 2020
One of the best course I have ever had. Thanks a lot.
By Christian H•
Apr 15, 2020
Solid overview and introduction. Appreciated the earnest presentation as well as the case study of sorts at the end. Great pointers to the applicable CDC and WHO resources.
By Nina•
Dec 11, 2020
This course was thorough in theory, providing comprehensive outlines for planning and executing a crisis response. However, it's worth noting that there are no real-life examples of how these theories have been used in practice. Some of the CDC and WHO documents listed for suggested reading are also years old, though presumably many of the principles they contain are still applicable. The benefit of the course lies in the many principles it lays out -- fundamentals for planning.
By Igor K•
Apr 20, 2020
Nice course with very calm lecturers, but wish there would have been role play scenarios to present examples first-hand vs concepts in theory. Maybe even live examples from history, where things went well and where perhaps comms breakdown caused issues. Learning from live examples of the past would be very effective.
By Igor G•
Jul 14, 2020
It is worth to pass this course. WHY ONLY 3 STARS?, Be franly, course is very good, but for me, too little video information and explanation. There are lots of additional articles, books etc. for self education but I prefer first to listen and then to hone this information by myself
By Thanawadee T•
Nov 6, 2019
I had done all assignments almost 2-3 weeks. But my grade is still in process! I must check and ask to extent the course deadline for many time. I would like to receive the Certificate but I have not finish this course because those reason!
By Yitian X•
Apr 15, 2020
The CERC skills taught by this helps a lot during emergencies. Especially when situation of COVID-19 pandemic becomes worse, It can directly reflects the flaws and deficiency of every government that needs immediate correction and improvement. Sometimes I even doubt whether the most important lesson learned from such emergencies is that we human beings will never learn a lesson from emergencies. May all human beings conquer COVID-19.
By Sarthak P•
May 28, 2021
It is a great course as it gave important and vital information on how to properly communicate during an emergency, it gave clear explanation that how do we need to give information and that we need to understand the what misery the affected families are going through. Trust is the backbone in all emergencies. All in all this course laid all important information that we ALL should have.
By E. B•
Jul 24, 2020
To complete the course takes little long and take almost two full days. This course contains many useful resources like certificate, Rescue and Respond during emergency, communication skill elaborately providing, Scientific facts and Psychological information. It helps to ensure that you are learning new ways of skills.
By Alexandra M•
Jun 27, 2020
The key points are promptly given. The whole course is easy to understand. I appreciate the brief discussion of the videos. They have given the students incentive to read more related articles from what they provide. The content of the discussion can also be integrated into answering the assignments and quiz.
By Thu N•
Dec 30, 2021
The course provides a balance of theory, practical tips and best practices from experienced experts and from credible organizations such as CDC and WHO. This course is really helpful for me to have a refresh and equip myself with more knowledge and skills necessary for my communication career.
By Aninkan G•
Apr 30, 2020
Nice course.The course gave me a lot of information about how to communicate with each other in case of emergency situations and made me consious about various emergency situations that one should be aware of.Thank you Coursera and Emory University for providing such a wonderful course.
By Jun P B•
Apr 30, 2020
I have learned a lot during this course. It helped me to understand the different facets of communicating during global emergencies. As a healthcare practitioner, the course gave me more than the usual emergency response i am trained of. I encourage others to take the course too.
By Tochia A•
Sep 5, 2020
This course was very helpful to my career goals. The professors laid out a great course plan and made us countable for each others grades. I recommend this class for people who are serious about advancing their careers or knowledge.