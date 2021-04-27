About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Leadership for Public Health Crises Specialization
Beginner Level

Intended to introduce basic emergency management, planning, and crisis risk communication. No background in health or emergency management required.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Emergency Management

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Planning

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Vulnerability

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Crisis Risk Communication

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Leadership for Public Health Crises Specialization

Leadership for Public Health Crises

