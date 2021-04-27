This course will introduce you to basic concepts of emergency management, planning, and crisis risk communication. You will understand the definitions of and operational challenges associated with disasters and public health emergencies. You will identify important components of risk communication, and you will identify and evaluate the ways social characteristics shape vulnerabilities to crises and health outcomes. In completing this course, you will begin to learn about the nature of different kinds of extreme events and the disruptions they can cause for communities affected by them. You will learn about how to approach the planning process. You will also explore the ways extreme events can be felt differently by different members within our communities. Finally, you will go over important considerations in crafting messages about risks. As you go through the course, you will apply your knowledge of these principles in assignments which ask you to consider how you would approach the crisis risk communication planning process for your organization or community.
This course is part of the Leadership for Public Health Crises Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Intended to introduce basic emergency management, planning, and crisis risk communication. No background in health or emergency management required.
Intended to introduce basic emergency management, planning, and crisis risk communication. No background in health or emergency management required.
Offered by
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Emergency Management
This module explores what constitutes a disaster and public health emergency.
Planning
This module explores emergency management planning processes.
Vulnerability
This module explores the ways extreme events can be felt differently by different members within our communities.
Crisis Risk Communication
This module explores the important considerations in crafting messages about risks.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.24%
- 4 stars20.79%
- 3 stars2.97%
- 1 star0.99%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DISASTER, CRISIS, AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS COMMUNICATION
One of the best courses! I have an interest in emergency response and this course was ideal! Thank you Dr Samantha Penta and SUNY Online (and of course Coursera)! - Evan
As a long time emergency responder I found the course provided basics
That was a great and practical course.Thank you coursera foryour helps to extend knowledge.
Content is very much useful, content coverage is good, Organisation of content and Presentation of course faculty is good.
About the Leadership for Public Health Crises Specialization
Leadership for Public Health Crises will enable current and prospective managers, directors, unit heads, and elected officials to effectively lead their organizational response to profound health-related emergencies and to build leadership capacity across multiple sectors, agencies, organizations, and divisions. This series of courses prepares graduate students (in, e.g., public administration, public health, social work, business, homeland security, education, and related fields) and practitioners in a range of roles in this broader arena who seek to attain or advance in leadership roles. The courses focus on foundational competencies required to confidently and competently lead in preparation for and response to far-reaching health-related crises, including communication, cross-agency collaboration, organizational contingency planning, and data analysis, especially as these relate to civilian sectors. To learn more about the Leadership for Public Health Crises specialization, please watch the overview video by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHhzlgdHIxU
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.