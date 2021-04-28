Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Disaster, Crisis, and Emergency Preparedness Communication by The State University of New York

4.7
stars
88 ratings
19 reviews

This course will introduce you to basic concepts of emergency management, planning, and crisis risk communication. You will understand the definitions of and operational challenges associated with disasters and public health emergencies. You will identify important components of risk communication, and you will identify and evaluate the ways social characteristics shape vulnerabilities to crises and health outcomes. In completing this course, you will begin to learn about the nature of different kinds of extreme events and the disruptions they can cause for communities affected by them. You will learn about how to approach the planning process. You will also explore the ways extreme events can be felt differently by different members within our communities. Finally, you will go over important considerations in crafting messages about risks. As you go through the course, you will apply your knowledge of these principles in assignments which ask you to consider how you would approach the crisis risk communication planning process for your organization or community....

By David B

Apr 28, 2021

As a long time emergency responder I found the course provided basics

By JOSE G A V P

Apr 26, 2021

Excelente información, me gustaría aprender mas sobre el tema, cuando este disponible la traducción al español

By Dr. S G

Mar 23, 2022

Excellent Course about crisis/disaster planning and communication.

Thank you very much Coursera for this course.

and special thanks for Prof Samatha for the excellent course material videos and references and extra reading informations.

It was very useful, and I will be sure to apply what I've earned to our life and organization.

Wish you all the best success, health and happiness

By Merle D

Apr 28, 2022

The course was very informative annd up to date. The professor was very knowledgeable and on point with the information, and I came away larning a lot that can be put into practice in any emergemcy situation

By Thiaba F

Sep 19, 2021

I was familiar with most of the content but Samantha made it quite interesting, gave concrete, real life/disaster examples and shared some pretty interesting additional readings. Thanks!

By Evan B M

Dec 17, 2021

One of the best courses! I have an interest in emergency response and this course was ideal! Thank you Dr Samantha Penta and SUNY Online (and of course Coursera)! - Evan

By MADDAMSETTY R

Aug 27, 2021

Content is very much useful, content coverage is good, Organisation of content and Presentation of course faculty is good.

By Hadi D

Jan 15, 2022

That was a great and practical course.Thank you coursera foryour helps to extend knowledge.

By Jonas P B P

Jul 8, 2021

very informative, and made me know the details and intricacies of Disaster Preparedness

By Khaled S S A R

Sep 23, 2021

Thanks a Lot for give a good information for my career

By Afrah A k

Sep 13, 2021

very nice & helpful course

By Shirlian Q

Jun 14, 2021

G​ood Course. Excellent.

By RUCHITHA S K

Sep 15, 2021

It was little difficult

By Omar m

May 21, 2021

Wonderful

By BALA S V

Nov 15, 2021

nice

By 221910309031 N N R

Sep 22, 2021

GOOD

By 121910306014 S M

Aug 20, 2021

good

By 121910309040 N A K

Aug 9, 2021

Good

By Venaki E

May 23, 2021

Ver

By Lazaros F

May 11, 2022

I​n some respects it is to USA oriented. The reading matterial is excellent but very long. It would have been better if a summary of those matterial were presented in the videos too.

By Mouza A A M

Sep 22, 2021

Thanks a lot for this course

By BAINA R R

Oct 14, 2021

good

By Shumaila K

Jan 18, 2022

Learning content is not effective and does not help learn practical information to implement in emergency preparedness.

