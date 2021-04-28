EM
Dec 16, 2021
One of the best courses! I have an interest in emergency response and this course was ideal! Thank you Dr Samantha Penta and SUNY Online (and of course Coursera)! - Evan
MR
Aug 26, 2021
Content is very much useful, content coverage is good, Organisation of content and Presentation of course faculty is good.
By David B•
Apr 28, 2021
As a long time emergency responder I found the course provided basics
By JOSE G A V P•
Apr 26, 2021
Excelente información, me gustaría aprender mas sobre el tema, cuando este disponible la traducción al español
By Dr. S G•
Mar 23, 2022
Excellent Course about crisis/disaster planning and communication.
Thank you very much Coursera for this course.
and special thanks for Prof Samatha for the excellent course material videos and references and extra reading informations.
It was very useful, and I will be sure to apply what I've earned to our life and organization.
Wish you all the best success, health and happiness
By Merle D•
Apr 28, 2022
The course was very informative annd up to date. The professor was very knowledgeable and on point with the information, and I came away larning a lot that can be put into practice in any emergemcy situation
By Thiaba F•
Sep 19, 2021
I was familiar with most of the content but Samantha made it quite interesting, gave concrete, real life/disaster examples and shared some pretty interesting additional readings. Thanks!
By Evan B M•
Dec 17, 2021
By MADDAMSETTY R•
Aug 27, 2021
By Hadi D•
Jan 15, 2022
That was a great and practical course.Thank you coursera foryour helps to extend knowledge.
By Jonas P B P•
Jul 8, 2021
very informative, and made me know the details and intricacies of Disaster Preparedness
By Khaled S S A R•
Sep 23, 2021
Thanks a Lot for give a good information for my career
By Afrah A k•
Sep 13, 2021
very nice & helpful course
By Shirlian Q•
Jun 14, 2021
Good Course. Excellent.
By RUCHITHA S K•
Sep 15, 2021
It was little difficult
By Omar m•
May 21, 2021
Wonderful
By BALA S V•
Nov 15, 2021
nice
By 221910309031 N N R•
Sep 22, 2021
GOOD
By 121910306014 S M•
Aug 20, 2021
good
By 121910309040 N A K•
Aug 9, 2021
Good
By Venaki E•
May 23, 2021
Ver
By Lazaros F•
May 11, 2022
In some respects it is to USA oriented. The reading matterial is excellent but very long. It would have been better if a summary of those matterial were presented in the videos too.
By Mouza A A M•
Sep 22, 2021
Thanks a lot for this course
By BAINA R R•
Oct 14, 2021
good
By Shumaila K•
Jan 18, 2022
Learning content is not effective and does not help learn practical information to implement in emergency preparedness.