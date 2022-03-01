About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Leadership for Public Health Crises Specialization
Beginner Level

Anyone working in or around a healthcare setting who may be needed to lead and communicate during a public health crisis.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • interprofessional teamwork
  • Crisis Communication
  • Communication
  • public health leadership
  • Leadership
Anyone working in or around a healthcare setting who may be needed to lead and communicate during a public health crisis.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Importance of Being a Leader in Public Health

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Foundations of Communication in Public Health

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Working in Interprofessional Teams During a Crisis

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Models and Methods of Conflict Resolution

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Leadership for Public Health Crises Specialization

Leadership for Public Health Crises

