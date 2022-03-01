As the world changes dramatically around us, leadership skills are necessary to help keep the population safe and healthy.
Anyone working in or around a healthcare setting who may be needed to lead and communicate during a public health crisis.
- interprofessional teamwork
- Crisis Communication
- Communication
- public health leadership
- Leadership
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Importance of Being a Leader in Public Health
This module will focus on why it's important to build leadership skills in public health. As the world changes dramatically around us. Leadership skills are needed to help keep the population healthy.
Foundations of Communication in Public Health
Communication is key to help everyone on a team ensure they understand what is needed and strategies to achieve the final goal. As public health professionals, communication could mean the difference between promoting population health and hindering it. This module will cover important skills related to communication during a crisis.
Working in Interprofessional Teams During a Crisis
Working with an interprofessional team is needed during a crisis. Everyone on a team plays a different but unique role depending on the type of crisis that is occurring. This module will discuss strategies to work in interprofessional teams.
Models and Methods of Conflict Resolution
In working with teams or being a leader in public health, conflict may arise. It's important to be prepared to work with people and defuse the situation, especially during a public health crisis. This module will discuss strategies of conflict resolution and ways to work with others to achieve a common goal.
About the Leadership for Public Health Crises Specialization
Leadership for Public Health Crises will enable current and prospective managers, directors, unit heads, and elected officials to effectively lead their organizational response to profound health-related emergencies and to build leadership capacity across multiple sectors, agencies, organizations, and divisions. This series of courses prepares graduate students (in, e.g., public administration, public health, social work, business, homeland security, education, and related fields) and practitioners in a range of roles in this broader arena who seek to attain or advance in leadership roles. The courses focus on foundational competencies required to confidently and competently lead in preparation for and response to far-reaching health-related crises, including communication, cross-agency collaboration, organizational contingency planning, and data analysis, especially as these relate to civilian sectors. To learn more about the Leadership for Public Health Crises specialization, please watch the overview video by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHhzlgdHIxU
