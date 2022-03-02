By Shwetanshu S S•
Mar 2, 2022
Very informative and interective session. I learned alot.
By Samantha H•
May 26, 2021
Excellent course
By N L F•
Feb 8, 2022
I have enjoyed the course, the materials, the help videos, and readings. The section quizzes helped to verify understanding of the materials. I deducted the star because I find the peer review section to be detrimental to my motivation to complete other courses that may have this requirement. I have completed 96% of the course requirements and now await other students to stroll along and hopefully review two assignments. I'm pondering how long I, or other students would need to wait for the enrollment or altruism of other students. This requirement restricts the pace of the supposed self-paced course. Perhaps, there could be different alternatives to demonstrate that one has acquired knowledge without dependence on others who may or may not be present.
By RAMATU O M•
Apr 4, 2022
VERY EDUCATIVE AND IMPRESSIVE WRITE-UPS
By Shumaila K•
Jan 18, 2022
Can be improved with more practical assignments and case studies.