Communication and Leadership during a Public Health Crisis by The State University of New York

As the world changes dramatically around us, leadership skills are necessary to help keep the population safe and healthy. This course emphasizes why it is important to build leadership skills in public health positions and work with diverse teams while immersed in a crisis. The course is designed to help develop effective communication skills necessary to lead a team through conflict and crisis, and build strategies to reach a common goal....

By Shwetanshu S S

Mar 2, 2022

Very informative and interective session. I learned alot.

By Samantha H

May 26, 2021

Excellent course

By N L F

Feb 8, 2022

I​ have enjoyed the course, the materials, the help videos, and readings. The section quizzes helped to verify understanding of the materials. I deducted the star because I find the peer review section to be detrimental to my motivation to complete other courses that may have this requirement. I have completed 96% of the course requirements and now await other students to stroll along and hopefully review two assignments. I'm pondering how long I, or other students would need to wait for the enrollment or altruism of other students. This requirement restricts the pace of the supposed self-paced course. Perhaps, there could be different alternatives to demonstrate that one has acquired knowledge without dependence on others who may or may not be present.

By RAMATU O M

Apr 4, 2022

VERY EDUCATIVE AND IMPRESSIVE WRITE-UPS

By Shumaila K

Jan 18, 2022

Can be improved with more practical assignments and case studies.

