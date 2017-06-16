AG
Nov 27, 2016
The course covered the mains issues of a very complex topic in a very compact way, I have definitely extended my skills and knowledge! Thanks to the lecturers!
CD
Dec 20, 2020
Brief but comprehensive. It's quite relevant to my job. Introduced frameworks are quite helpful to understand the basics of humanitarian response in CHEs.
By Willemijn d B•
Jun 16, 2017
The course was very interesting and definitely developed with a lot of care - it is just that with a MSC in International Public Health I suppose I expected a little bit more depth and also more challenging test/assignments.
By Ahmed I•
May 26, 2017
Amazing course, gives a good simplified background on what happens during humanitarian crises
By Kayla M L•
Jun 12, 2018
Good introductory course. Very short modules/lessons, but plenty of readings. Would have preferred a more advanced course, or sections that would go more in-depth and provide practicals.
By Dr S W P•
Feb 3, 2020
This course is well organised and concrete for health care worker working in complex health emergency. It is tailored with key messages.
By Kingsley I•
Oct 31, 2017
Actually, Its awesome learning at coursera, but am yet to have my certificate after being debited.
By Chtaura J•
Nov 4, 2017
Excellent Course! I look forward to taking future course around health in CHE.
By Abdullah A•
Jan 4, 2017
Good learning for those who have interests in humanitarian emergency.
By Nicolas U•
Dec 3, 2016
wow! Emory is awesome! shout out to Jiong Jones and Omar Lattouf!
By Huong Q•
Oct 26, 2019
It's a useful course to approach Health in Complex Humanitarian
By Eva D•
Feb 25, 2020
Good essenital course, but very basic and too closely linked to US-based apparoches. The implementation ideas are good, but often not feasible in real interventions, especially when it comes to camp management.
Great resources! However, they should be checked for updates - often links did not work (404 error/document does no longer exist).
Thanks!
By René F N•
May 22, 2017
Interesting lectures for those who want to know more about the subject. There were few meaningful discussions or interactions with the faculty, however. But it's good enough as a refresher if you've taken courses in public health in general, infectious diseases, and public health in developing nations.
By Faith M•
Mar 3, 2018
It was really great doing this course. Quite informative. I expected more though. Especially on mental health and project management.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 26, 2021
The course provides a comprehensive overview of how complex humanitarian emergencies are defined (and, by connection, are formed) and handled at several levels - from the global (through supranational and international organizations) to the local/on-the-ground. Throughout the material, focus is given on behind-the-scenes topics such as humanitarian worker safety & well-being and the logistics & details of the physical & technical interventions provided to those in need. This offering is incredibly insightful; it has provided me a new level of respect to the efforts and resources that go into taking care of people when their local governments or their communities are too weakened to provide for them. Finally, I highly appreciate the course creators' honesty in pointing out the limitations of the current paradigms for such response; these rooms for improvement are ripe opportunities for research and policy-making.
By Sandra M M G d A•
Jan 9, 2018
I liked so mush! I’ve been working in the field for a few years. And with this course I learn new things These new applications of technology provide students with greater flexibility. More important they make it possible to change the way we learn and the way that is teaching. Give motivation. The Moocs place more the responsibility, encourage the students to think critically about the issues being taught.On this course HCHE the avaliation depends only of the teachers. Not like in the others courses that I participated, that we need the opinion of our peers to get enough credit. Congrats
By ANA E K R•
Feb 8, 2017
Es un curso ameno, interesante y frofundo. No tiene ni un minuto de desperdicio, se aprovecha en su totalidad. Jerarquiza los sapectos importates y logra interesar al alumno. Muchas gracais por la posibilidad de aprender de una forma accesible a quienes estamos en regiones del mundo con poco acceso a educación Institucional en le área de emergencias humanitarias.
By Valeria M B•
Apr 11, 2020
Great and interesting course. It gives the main important factors to take into account when it comes to a CHE. Health personal should take the course in order to keep in mind the important actions to make in CHE, that are a reality in our world. I learned a lot and I am grateful for taking this course.
By Elena C•
Feb 3, 2018
This was amazing! It was very detailed and useful for an aid worker. Sincerely I strongly hope to find a full university master similar to this course.
Thanks to all the professors, I just recommend to some of you to speak louder and more cleary because sometimes I had a bit of difficulty hearing.
By Raineer B J•
Sep 1, 2020
This is one of the most meaningful courses I enrolled in Coursera, given the current health crisis and possible emerging health emergencies that may occur in the future. The course is complex yet easy to digest. The lecturers/presenters ate top-notch. Many thanks for this opportunity.
By Luis D•
Dec 1, 2020
A Perfect course. Really good the professionalism of every person in this course, the material, and the extra information, also the lectures, reflex the detail when they create the material, the motivation to give you the most good experience in learning. Thanks so much.
By ABOBAKR K A B•
Aug 14, 2019
It was very informative and the way they explained the subjects were simple and smooth,
supporting their topics with pictures and examples of some incidents happened were helpful to attract our attentions more.
Thank you.
By Md M H•
Aug 16, 2017
It was a wonderful learning experience. It is a great course for humanitarian aid providers as well as a student or professional to understand the core health issues during humanitarian crisis around the globe.
By AUNG N T•
Feb 5, 2020
It is very helpful covering most common situations which can be faced by aid workers in CHE. It also improves my humanitarian knowledge including Complex humanitarian emergencies concepts and knowledge.
By Jamie L L•
Sep 15, 2019
Excellent overview of a variety of areas crucial to health and humanitarian response. Several different expert speakers with quizzes relevant to the week's materials. Good readings.
By Aminata G•
Nov 28, 2016
The course covered the mains issues of a very complex topic in a very compact way, I have definitely extended my skills and knowledge! Thanks to the lecturers!
By CNJ D•
Dec 20, 2020
Brief but comprehensive. It's quite relevant to my job. Introduced frameworks are quite helpful to understand the basics of humanitarian response in CHEs.