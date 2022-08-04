Dr Emilie Venables is a social anthropologist and researcher with extensive experience in a wide range of contexts including South Africa, Kenya, Liberia, DRC, Lebanon, Mozambique, Cambodia and Côte d’Ivoire. Her areas of research expertise include migration; sexual violence and torture; anthropology and humanitarian aid; Ebola and HIV/AIDS. She has spent almost 20 years designing, conducting and managing research in humanitarian contexts in addition to academic teaching. Emilie joined the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)’s Centre for Operational Research and Experience (CORE) as a Senior Operational Researcher in 2019. She recently completed a research study on sexual violence in South Sudan and the Central African Republic and is a member of the ICRC’s Ethics Review Board. Prior to joining the ICRC, Emilie worked in a variety of roles across academia, NGOs and international organisations. She worked for Médecins Sans Frontières between 2012 and 2019 as a field anthropologist, operational research manager and qualitative research advisor. Emilie holds a BA in Social Anthropology from the University of Cambridge, an MSc in Development Studies from SOAS, University of London and an MSc and PhD in African Studies from the University of Edinburgh. She is an Honorary Research Associate with the University of Cape Town and holds an Honorary Fellowship at the University of Edinburgh, and she regularly teaches and supervises postgraduate students. Emilie also teaches on the annual Addressing Sexual Violence in Conflict and Emergency Settings course run by the Geneva Centre of Humanitarian Studies.