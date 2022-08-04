Profile

Maleeha Naseem

Senior Instructor for the Department of Community Health Sciences

    Bio

    Dr Maleeha Naseem is the Senior Instructor for the Department of Community Health Sciences Aga Khan University, Karachi since 2021 till date. A devoted clinician by profession with her PGME training in Emergency Medicine, Aga Khan University, she has formerly served as an instructor at Community Health Sciences-Epidemiology and Biostatistics section in regard to serving her intellect as an MSc in the latter. Her enthusiasm and passion as a researcher in the field of medicine have honoured her to become a Fogarty fellow at Johns Hopkins University Injury and Trauma Research Program (JHUPAK- ICTIRT) and has presented her thesis (Master’s) at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of public health (as a part of the fellowship program at JHU). She is currently involved in pursuing her second Master’s in Artificial Intelligence from NEDUET, Karachi. To seek the amalgamation of technological advancements in the field of medicine, she has an ongoing project on Machine Learning in Trauma Algorithm, with several other projects of versatile discipline accomplished as PI and Co-investigator to her name. As an avid researcher, she has several publications to her name and aims to serve an impeccable record in the field of research in future. The diversity of her research interest includes the domain of Trauma & Emergency, Injuries & disaster, Innovation in EM care and clinical outcomes, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Healthcare, along with Climate change and Health. She is a passionate mentor and a quick learner with a keen interest to nurture the growth of her undergraduate and postgraduate students as an educationist with a prospective insight for developing courses to impart strong intellect and skills at best.

    Courses

    Operational Research for Humanitarians

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Placeholder
    Placeholder
    Placeholder