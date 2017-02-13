MJ
Jan 7, 2019
Although introductory, I do carry out reviews as a researcher. I Learned a lot to improve my systematic reviews through this course. High quality, though the music could be a little less intense.
PS
Aug 22, 2019
Introduction to Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis course is a very good source for beginners which provides an overview on fundamental terminology and steps involved in the systematic review.
By Kevin A•
Feb 12, 2017
Incredible course! You learned a lot from these amazing professors. If you take this course you will know how to do a high quality systematic review and even a meta analysis and publish them.
By Priya S•
Jan 14, 2021
This course has added valuable insights to my existing understanding of systematic reviews. After completing this course, I feel more confident in my pursuit of conducting a systematic review.
By Matthew J•
Jan 8, 2019
By Ruth J•
Mar 4, 2019
I have published two systematic reviews and this course provided a good foundation.
By Ameera S A•
Jul 8, 2019
This course is highly recommended for any beginners in understanding the systematic review and meta-analysis. This course offer flexible time to complete as participants can reset their timeline to complete the course according to their study or working schedule. Also, participants are being exposed to exercises and able to learn conducting peer-review assignments. The best thing about any course is the application on the theory based on the healthcare practice in our daily life. The course organizer may want to add more on the applied knowledge in the videos. Overall, this course has given me the opportunity to recognize my capacity of conducting systematic review in the future.
By Chris C•
Aug 17, 2017
I work in a practice environment where assessing the quality of evidence for interventions is becoming more critical from the perspective of resource allocation. This wonderful equips the user with the fundamental concepts and methods for conducting systematic literature reviews and meta-analyses. My only quibble, which is relatively small, is that the course is very clinically focused. For those of us working in public health, it would be useful to have non-clinical examples of interventions eg. physical activity, diet, and tobacco cessation. Otherwise, I couldn't recommend this course more to researchers and practitioners interested in answering the questions: what works; what works better based on resources? As a JHU alum,. I am proud of the quality and rigor of this course. Thank you!
By Bruno A M P B•
Dec 8, 2016
This is an excellent course provided by Johns Hopkins. It provides excellent lectures for the basic topics to design and interpret a systematic review, with or without quantitative synthesis (i.e., meta-analysis). I would like, though, to better understand other topics, such as network meta-analysis, trial sequential analysis and other methodologies potentially applicable to this important research tool.
By Musa A M•
Jan 10, 2017
After meta-analysing the topics of this course, the p value was found to be statistically significant. Overall, it was fantastic, thanks to the tutors who made it simple to digest. However, it could have been more crunchy if there were topics that explored (even if introductory) using a statististical software like Stata, ReVman, R etc to conduct a meta-analysis. Peace!!
By P S•
Aug 23, 2019
By Rokiah•
Feb 27, 2019
Cousera had provide me with comprehensive overview of systematic review and meta analysis. I learnt a lot. Thank you.
By Yuri C•
Aug 15, 2018
Great introduction!
By KM•
Aug 21, 2018
I would have liked to have learned more about generating forest plots, additional data visualizations of meta-analysis, and additional examples of meta-analysis....
The course talked about the PRISMA methods in achieving systematic reviews, is PRISMA a standard method in systematic reviews (e.g. universality) in structuring or are different entities then Cochrane achieving systematic reviews in different, yet, comparable PRISMA methods?
By Youssef D•
Dec 26, 2019
It was an amazing journey being engaged in such a comprehensive course. After finishing the course, I managed to engage a research group working on systematic reviews concerned about oncology. Moreover, I finished my first systematic review at that group; our systematic review has been sent already to British Journal of Anesthesia. I am greatly thankful for your efforts.
By NEELAKANT V•
Mar 31, 2018
The knowledge and training provided during the course was exceptional. I learned this course with confidence that the lecturers were expert of this domain and helped in proficient manner to learn this course. I am certainly recommending this course to my colleagues and friends. Thanks Coursera and John hopkins university for the services provided.
By Kusse K T•
Sep 23, 2017
I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for the organizers of this courses from Johns Hopkins University and for the Coursera platform for making this courses possible. The course instructors are world class experts who share their experiences with out any reservation.
I have really enjoyed every piece of this course and have learned a lot. As it coincided with my thesis proposal work, it also helped me a lot in writing my masters proposal.
I would like to recommend this course for all with out any reservation.
Kusse Koirita(MD), MPH-IH Candidate at Institute of Tropical Medicine Antwerp, Belgium.
By Alisha M•
May 15, 2020
Very straightforward course. The only issue I found is the last lecture in week 5 suggests there is still more content to be learnt, but there isn't. Maybe they removed some videos overtime.
By Abubakr•
Apr 24, 2019
It is a good courses if you would like to get an idea about systematic review and meta-analysis. It also help the student to read systematic review critically and evaluate its quality.
By Ibraheem M S A•
May 1, 2020
the overall course is well-structured, and is a good start for a novice reviewer, however, it's poorly recorded (*speaker wise, that one with the hat sounded she was forced to do it, huffing and puffing), and confusing at times without a pointer to guide/navigate on slide. But, overall very well done.
By Stephan R•
May 15, 2020
This course gives you a perfect overview at introductory level. The course units and time spend on different aspects are balanced, the material used is supportive, and I enjoyed the way the teaching staff engaged in this course. A next interesting step could be how to deal with all the new developments in science (such as open access, FAIR procedures, etc) and their meaning with regards to the quality of reviews.
By Duong N C K•
Jul 23, 2018
This is the essential step to conduct a research. The course presents the foundamental principles in conducting systematic review and meta-analysis. Join and enjoy the boundless knowledge. <3
By Bibek K•
Sep 2, 2019
This course helps to learn basics about systematic review and meta-analysis. I recommend this course to the beginners, who wants to do systematic review in future.
Thank you John Hopkins!
By Lin N•
May 15, 2017
This is a really nice detailed course with tons of examples, if you can afford, please pay them or purchase of the course instead of auditing. I hope I will be able to purchase it.
By Roy R M•
Feb 23, 2019
The lecturers were excellent and learning outcomes were met. Highly recommended for all public health specialists.
By Xueling L•
Aug 12, 2019
learned a lot. Good example to help to understand. very clear
By Bandar D•
Apr 2, 2017
interesting and well organised course