Tianjing Li, MD, MHS, PHD

Assistant Professor, Epidemiology

Dr. Tianjing Li's main areas of research include developing and prioritizing comparative effectiveness research, the methodology and reporting of systematic reviews, meta-analyses, network meta-analysis, clinical trial methodology, and reporting bias. Dr. Li serves as the Associate Director for the US Cochrane Center and co-convene two Cochrane Methods Groups. Dr. Li has extensive experience in teaching systematic review and meta-analysis methodology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Introduction to Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

