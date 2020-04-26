AI is transforming the practice of medicine. It’s helping doctors diagnose patients more accurately, make predictions about patients’ future health, and recommend better treatments. As an AI practitioner, you have the opportunity to join in this transformation of modern medicine. If you're already familiar with some of the math and coding behind AI algorithms, and are eager to develop your skills further to tackle challenges in the healthcare industry, then this specialization is for you. No prior medical expertise is required!
- Deep Learning
- Image Segmentation
- Machine Learning
- model evaluation
- Multi-class classification
Disease Detection with Computer Vision
By the end of this week, you will practice classifying diseases on chest x-rays using a neural network.
Evaluating Models
By the end of this week, you will practice implementing standard evaluation metrics to see how well a model performs in diagnosing diseases.
Image Segmentation on MRI Images
By the end of this week, you will prepare 3D MRI data, implement an appropriate loss function for image segmentation, and apply a pre-trained U-net model to segment tumor regions in 3D brain MRI images.
The material is important, and the videos were clear and simple. The assignments could be cleaned from their bulky print statements, but that is an aesthetic qualm.
Great course for implementing the concept of AI in the Medical Sector, with the proper guidance of the evaluation of a model for measuring the performance of the model.
Use cases selected were really nice, Videos should carry more detail technical aspects and could be bit more lengthy and Assignments should consider multiple options to solve given problem
Complex topics are explained in a simple and straight-forward manner. Really interesting real-life scenarios are used to keep the student interested throughout the whole course. 100% recommend it.
