Course 1 of 3 in the
AI for Medicine Specialization
Approx. 20 hours to complete
Skills you will gain

  • Deep Learning
  • Image Segmentation
  • Machine Learning
  • model evaluation
  • Multi-class classification
Approx. 20 hours to complete
DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Disease Detection with Computer Vision

20 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 2

Evaluating Models

10 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week 3

Image Segmentation on MRI Images

10 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the AI for Medicine Specialization

AI for Medicine

