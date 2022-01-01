- model interpretation
- Image Segmentation
- natural language extraction
- Machine Learning
- time-to-event modeling
- Deep Learning
- model evaluation
- Multi-class classification
- Random Forest
- model tuning
- treatment effect estimation
- machine learning interpretation
What you will learn
Diagnose diseases from x-rays and 3D MRI brain images
Predict patient survival rates more accurately using tree-based models
Estimate treatment effects on patients using data from randomized trials
Automate the task of labeling medical datasets using natural language processing
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Medicine is one of the fastest-growing and important application areas, with unique challenges like handling missing data. You’ll start by learning the nuances of working with 2D and 3D medical image data. You’ll then apply tree-based models to improve patient survival estimates. You’ll also use data from randomized trials to recommend treatments more suited to individual patients. Finally, you’ll explore how natural language extraction can more efficiently label medical datasets.
You can program in Python and are comfortable with statistics and probability. The Deep Learning Specialization is recommended but not required.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
AI for Medical Diagnosis
AI is transforming the practice of medicine. It’s helping doctors diagnose patients more accurately, make predictions about patients’ future health, and recommend better treatments. As an AI practitioner, you have the opportunity to join in this transformation of modern medicine. If you're already familiar with some of the math and coding behind AI algorithms, and are eager to develop your skills further to tackle challenges in the healthcare industry, then this specialization is for you. No prior medical expertise is required!
AI for Medical Prognosis
AI is transforming the practice of medicine. It’s helping doctors diagnose patients more accurately, make predictions about patients’ future health, and recommend better treatments. This Specialization will give you practical experience in applying machine learning to concrete problems in medicine.
AI For Medical Treatment
AI is transforming the practice of medicine. It’s helping doctors diagnose patients more accurately, make predictions about patients’ future health, and recommend better treatments. This Specialization will give you practical experience in applying machine learning to concrete problems in medicine.
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
