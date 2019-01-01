Profile

Pranav Rajpurkar

Instructor

Bio

Pranav Rajpurkar is at Harvard University in the Department of Biomedical Informatics. His research approaches problems in clinical medicine with a computational lens, developing algorithms and datasets that can drive AI technologies to support medical decision making. He co-hosts The AI Health Podcast and co-edits the Doctor Penguin AI Health Newsletter. He instructed the Coursera course series on AI for Medicine, and founded the AI for Healthcare Bootcamp Program. Previously, he completed his PhD co-advised by Andrew Ng and Percy Liang at Stanford, where he also received both his Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Computer Science.

Courses

AI for Medical Diagnosis

AI for Medical Prognosis

AI For Medical Treatment

