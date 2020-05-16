AI is transforming the practice of medicine. It’s helping doctors diagnose patients more accurately, make predictions about patients’ future health, and recommend better treatments. This Specialization will give you practical experience in applying machine learning to concrete problems in medicine.
This course is part of the AI for Medicine Specialization
You’re comfortable with Python programming, statistics, and probability. The Deep Learning Specialization is recommended but not required.
Walk through examples of prognostic tasks
Apply tree-based models to estimate patient survival rates
Navigate practical challenges in medicine like missing data
- Deep Learning
- Machine Learning
- time-to-event modeling
- Random Forest
- model tuning
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Linear prognostic models
Build a linear prognostic model using logistic regression, then evaluate the model by calculating the concordance index. Finally, improve the model by adding feature interactions.
Prognosis with Tree-based Models
Tune decision tree and random forest models to predict the risk of a disease. Evaluate the model performance using the c-index. Identify missing data and how it may alter the data distribution, then use imputation to fill in missing data, in order to improve model performance.
Survival Models and Time
This week, you will work with data where the time that a disease occurs is a variable. Instead of predicting just the 10-year risk of a disease, you will build more flexible models that can predict the 5 year, 7 year, or 10 year risk.
Build a risk model using linear and tree-based models
This week, you will fit a linear model, and a tree-based risk model on survival data, to customize a risk score for each patient, based on their health profile. The risk score represents the patient’s relative risk of getting a particular disease. You will then evaluate each model’s performance by implementing and using a concordance index that incorporates time to event and censored data.
Found it very informative, especially if you are from different field and want to explore the usage of statistics in medicine, this course is a great start. Loved it!!
This course is one of the best courses to learn about Medical Prognosis. Really, the survival models were described in great detail. Thank you, Pranav for this wonderful course.
This course has good application strategies. It's very easy to follow and designed really well to make it easy to understand different concepts in prognosis
This course enabled me to apply machine learning for prognosis related scenario & learn multiple risk assessment related scenario.
About the AI for Medicine Specialization
AI is transforming the practice of medicine. It’s helping doctors diagnose patients more accurately, make predictions about patients’ future health, and recommend better treatments. This three-course Specialization will give you practical experience in applying machine learning to concrete problems in medicine.
