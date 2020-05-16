About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
AI for Medicine Specialization
Intermediate Level

You’re comfortable with Python programming, statistics, and probability. The Deep Learning Specialization is recommended but not required.

Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Walk through examples of prognostic tasks

  • Apply tree-based models to estimate patient survival rates

  • Navigate practical challenges in medicine like missing data  

Skills you will gain

  • Deep Learning
  • Machine Learning
  • time-to-event modeling
  • Random Forest
  • model tuning
Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Linear prognostic models

9 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Prognosis with Tree-based Models

7 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Survival Models and Time

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Build a risk model using linear and tree-based models

8 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 69 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

