AI is transforming the practice of medicine. It’s helping doctors diagnose patients more accurately, make predictions about patients’ future health, and recommend better treatments. This Specialization will give you practical experience in applying machine learning to concrete problems in medicine.
We recommend first completing Course 1 and 2 of the AI For Medicine Specialization.
Estimate treatment effects using data from randomized control trials
Explore methods to interpret diagnostic and prognostic models
Apply natural language processing to extract information from unstructured medical data
- treatment effect estimation
- machine learning interpretation
- Random Forest
- natural language entity extraction
- question-answering
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Treatment Effect Estimation
In this week, you will learn: How to analyze data from a randomized control trial, interpreting multivariate models, evaluating treatment effect models, and interpreting ML models for treatment effect estimation.
Medical Question Answering
In this week, you will learn how to extract disease labels from clinical reports, and also question answering with BERT.
ML Interpretation
In this week, you will learn how to interpret deep learning models, and also feature importance in machine learning.
The assignment was very heavy. It was better to have some practical case studies to understand the implementation steps.
Learned a lot about interpretations of both machine learning and deep learning models. Introduction to basic NLP techniques was a great start too. The overall course is really good.
I have no words to say!! I learned a lot! After deep learning specialization, this course gave me an insight into medical data analysis!!
Excellent course and the specialization. I feel like I participated in a research project. Learned much, and have cool notebooks to revisit at depth.
About the AI for Medicine Specialization
AI is transforming the practice of medicine. It’s helping doctors diagnose patients more accurately, make predictions about patients’ future health, and recommend better treatments. This three-course Specialization will give you practical experience in applying machine learning to concrete problems in medicine.
