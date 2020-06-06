About this Course

10,000 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
AI for Medicine Specialization
Intermediate Level

We recommend first completing Course 1 and 2 of the AI For Medicine Specialization.

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Estimate treatment effects using data from randomized control trials

  • Explore methods to interpret diagnostic and prognostic models

  • Apply natural language processing to extract information from unstructured medical data

Skills you will gain

  • treatment effect estimation
  • machine learning interpretation
  • Random Forest
  • natural language entity extraction
  • question-answering
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
AI for Medicine Specialization
Intermediate Level

We recommend first completing Course 1 and 2 of the AI For Medicine Specialization.

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,253 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Treatment Effect Estimation

9 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Medical Question Answering

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

ML Interpretation

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM AI FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT

View all reviews

About the AI for Medicine Specialization

AI for Medicine

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder