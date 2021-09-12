About this Course

Beginner Level
  • Basic familiarity with computers and productivity software
  • No calculus required
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level
  • Basic familiarity with computers and productivity software
  • No calculus required
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction and Descriptive Statistics for Exploring Data

10 videos (Total 30 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

Producing Data and Sampling

6 videos (Total 14 min)
Probability

8 videos (Total 27 min)
Week 3

Normal Approximation and Binomial Distribution

10 videos (Total 27 min)
Sampling Distributions and the Central Limit Theorem

9 videos (Total 23 min)
Week 4

Regression

10 videos (Total 34 min)

