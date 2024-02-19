IBM
Statistical Analysis Fundamentals using Excel
Taught in English

Murtaza Haider
IBM Skills Network Team

Murtaza Haider

What you'll learn

  • Describe the fundamental concepts of statistics and apply them to business and data analytics settings.

  • Apply data collection, analysis, and interpretation techniques to derive actionable insights for making informed business decisions.

  • Apply descriptive and inferential analysis methods to derive insights and actionable recommendations from data.

  • Apply hypothesis testing, regression analysis, and forecasting to support business decision-making processes.

Skills you'll gain

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

6 quizzes, 3 assignments

There are 5 modules in this course

This module introduces descriptive statistics and its role in summarizing and describing data. You will learn about the significance of statistics in making informed decisions and its relevance to professions like Data Analyst, BI Analyst, and Data Scientist. The module covers key measures of central tendency, including mean, median, and mode, and their applications in different scenarios. Additionally, you will evaluate the importance of measures of dispersion, such as variance and standard deviation, in assessing data variability.

What's included

5 videos3 readings2 quizzes4 plugins

This module focuses on data visualization and its role in effectively communicating information. You will learn to identify different types of visualizations suitable for various types of data and information. The module covers the calculation and interpretation of measures and graphs used in data visualization. You will also apply principles and guidelines to select appropriate visualizations based on data characteristics and communication goals. Additionally, you will learn data visualization techniques to present and communicate information clearly and intuitively. The module emphasizes the analysis and evaluation of visualizations to derive insights and effectively convey the intended message.

What's included

4 videos1 reading2 quizzes3 plugins

In this module, students will apply fundamental concepts of probability to real-world scenarios. They will differentiate between various probability distributions, including the normal distribution and the T-distribution, and calculate probabilities to make informed decisions. The significance of hypothesis testing, alpha levels, and p-values in statistical analysis will be explored. Students will apply probability distribution concepts and techniques to solve practical problems and analyze real-world data.

What's included

5 videos3 readings2 quizzes3 plugins

This module focuses on regression analysis and its significance in business analytics. You will develop a comprehensive understanding of regression analysis and its applications in examining variable relationships and making predictions. The module covers building regression models and evaluating their assumptions, diagnosing problems, and identifying potential remedies. Additionally, you will develop forecasting skills by applying regression techniques to predict future trends and outcomes, supporting informed decision-making.

What's included

8 videos1 reading2 assignments4 plugins

The project focuses on analysing sales performance using data visualization and making simple forecasts for future sales based on historical data.

What's included

3 readings1 assignment1 peer review5 plugins

Murtaza Haider
3 Courses32,758 learners
IBM Skills Network Team
55 Courses756,186 learners

