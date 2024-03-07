University of Colorado Boulder
Statistics and Data Analysis with Excel, Part 2
University of Colorado Boulder

Statistics and Data Analysis with Excel, Part 2

Charlie Nuttelman

Instructor: Charlie Nuttelman

What you'll learn

  • Perform one- and two-sample hypothesis tests on the mean and variance to make statistical decisions.

  • Create and interpret predictive regression models (linear and multiple) from experimental data.

  • Use ANOVA (analysis of variance) to compare means of multiple samples.

There are 7 modules in this course

Week 1 of the course is an introduction to Part 2 of "Statistics and Data Analysis with Excel." You will have several short, orientation-type reading assignments and you will have the opportunity to review some important concepts from Part 1 of the course. Finally, you'll be introduced to some of the main concepts and goals of the course.

5 videos6 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

In Week 2 of the course, you will learn all about sampling distributions and how they are different from population distributions, which you learned about in Part 1 of the course. You will also learn about the "variance known" and "variance unknown" cases and the differences between them. You'll learn all about the T distribution and how to create confidence intervals on the population mean when variance is known and unknown. Finally, you will learn about the chi-squared distribution and how to create confidence intervals on the population variance.

11 videos7 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Week 3 will introduce you to hypothesis testing. You will perform hypothesis tests on single-sample parameters (mean and variance). You will then learn about Type I and Type II errors, how to calculate beta and power, and how to determine sample size for a specified power of the test. Finally, you will learn how to perform hypothesis tests on a binomial proportion.

14 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Week 4 is all about hypothesis tests related to comparision of means, variances, and binomial proportions of two populations. You will also learn how to perform paired T-tests and you will learn how to use the F distribution.

8 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Week 5 introduces you to linear regression models. You will learn how to create simple linear regression models, perform hypothesis tests on the slope and intercept, and calculate the coefficient of determination and adjusted R-squared value. You will also learn how to use Excel's Regression tool to create linear regression models.

10 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Building off of concepts you learned in Week 5 of the course, Week 6 will introduce you to multiple linear regression models. You will learn how to perform hypothesis tests on model parameters and how to create confidence and prediction intervals. Finally, you will be introduced to nonlinear regression (logistic regression).

7 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In Week 7, you will learn the basics of one-way and two-way analysis of variance (ANOVA). You will learn how to do this "by hand" and also using a built-in tool in Excel.

4 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Charlie Nuttelman
University of Colorado Boulder
8 Courses402,114 learners

University of Colorado Boulder

