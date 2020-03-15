About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health Specialization
Beginner Level

You will only need an interest in analysing quantitative data and familiarity with reading standard graphs and tables of data.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Defend the critical role of statistics in modern public health research and practice

  • Describe a data set from scratch, including data item features and data quality issues, using descriptive statistics and graphical methods in R

  • Select and apply appropriate methods to formulate and examine statistical associations between variables within a data set in R

  • Interpret the output from your analysis and appraise the role of chance and bias

Skills you will gain

  • Run basic analyses in R
  • R Programming
  • Understand common data distributions and types of variables
  • Formulate a scientific hypothesis
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Statistics in Public Health

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Types of Variables, Common Distributions and Sampling

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Introduction to R and RStudio

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Hypothesis Testing in R

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 14 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health Specialization

Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health

